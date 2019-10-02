Greylin Investment Mangement Boosted Position in Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) as Stock Value Declined; Federated Investors Pa (FII) Shareholder Goodhaven Capital Management Has Decreased Position

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Federated Investors Inc Pa (FII) by 32.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 63,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.85% . The institutional investor held 134,611 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.38M, down from 198,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Federated Investors Inc Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $31.25. About 9,380 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 23/05/2018 – With 10 percent of its enlarged capital offered in the initial public offering (IPO), Shenzhen-based FII would have a valuation of about $43 billion at listing; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Adds Dropbox, Exits WageWorks: 13F; 06/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 15/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Ares Management; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors 1Q EPS 60c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Federated Investors Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FII); 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors Total Manager Assets Were $392.2B at March 31, Up 8% From a Year Earlie; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – FEDERATED’S EQUITY ASSETS WERE $64.0 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN $0.8 BLN; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – AGREEMENT HAS BEEN APPROVED BY BOARDS OF FEDERATED AND BTPS

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 226.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 23,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 33,887 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62 million, up from 10,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $76.41. About 66,273 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116

Analysts await Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. FII’s profit will be $64.27M for 12.02 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Federated Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.84% EPS growth.

