Greif, Inc. (GEF) Reaches $34.21 After 6.00% Up Move; Conagra Foods (CAG)’s Sentiment Is 1.11

Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 266 investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 240 sold and decreased their equity positions in Conagra Foods Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 416.73 million shares, up from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Conagra Foods Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 4 to 7 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 77 Reduced: 163 Increased: 172 New Position: 94.

The stock of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.23% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $34.21. About 187,105 shares traded. Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has declined 35.92% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.35% the S&P500. Some Historical GEF News: 20/03/2018 GAMCO REPORTS 5.05% STAKE IN GREIF INC; 07/05/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greif Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEF.B); 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – IN CONSULTATION WITH LARGER GREIF SUB-SAHARA AFRICA AND EMEA MANAGEMENT TEAM HAVE APPROVED TOTAL BUSINESS RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR LOCAL OPERATION; 30/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA PLC VANLEER.LG – HY REVENUE OF 312.8 MLN NAIRA VS 768.6 MLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO ASSET MANAGEMENT INC REPORTS 3.48 PCT STAKE IN GREIF INC AS OF MARCH 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA PLC VANLEER.LG – HY ENDED APRIL 2018 PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION OF 5.2 MLN NAIRA VS 73.7 MLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – STRATEGIC CONSOLIDATION OF ALL VOLUMES AND PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN APAPA, LAGOS FACTORY SITE ONLY AND SUPPLY QUALITY PRODUCTS OUT OF FACTORY TO CUSTOMERS IN NIGERIA; 19/04/2018 – DJ Greif Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEF)The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $1.89 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $36.26 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:GEF worth $113.52 million more.

Among 3 analysts covering Greif Inc (NYSE:GEF), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Greif Inc had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained the shares of GEF in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by Sidoti on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”.

More notable recent Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Greif, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2019 Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Greif, Inc. Announces Webcast Details for Investor Day on June 26, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Unknown but Amazing Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.19 EPS, down 0.83% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.2 per share. GEF’s profit will be $65.81M for 7.19 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Greif, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.91% EPS growth.

Greif, Inc. produces and sells industrial packaging services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.89 billion. It operates in four divisions: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. It has a 10.89 P/E ratio. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.30, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold Greif, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 22.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 22.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gsa Partners Llp has 0.07% invested in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) for 15,745 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) for 5,803 shares. First Citizens Retail Bank And Trust accumulated 7,833 shares. Moreover, Lsv Asset has 0.02% invested in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) for 349,100 shares. Strs Ohio holds 17,000 shares. Brookstone Management has invested 0.03% in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.01% or 5,200 shares. Northern Corporation has 0% invested in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) for 421,500 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv holds 32,000 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt has 2,157 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 39,455 shares. California-based Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity has invested 0.02% in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). 303,273 were accumulated by Geode Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bancorp Of Mellon, New York-based fund reported 565,760 shares. 1.77M were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $704,572 activity. Emkes Mark A bought 1,190 shares worth $38,968. KUMAR HARI K had bought 4,501 shares worth $174,954 on Wednesday, January 9. 15,000 shares valued at $490,650 were bought by WATSON PETER G on Tuesday, July 2.

Jana Partners Llc holds 39.64% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. for 14.96 million shares. Sasco Capital Inc Ct owns 1.56 million shares or 4.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, F&V Capital Management Llc has 3.9% invested in the company for 246,050 shares. The New York-based Hap Trading Llc has invested 2.9% in the stock. Coho Partners Ltd., a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4.36 million shares.

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food firm in North America. The company has market cap of $13.62 billion. The firm operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice divisions. It has a 18.52 P/E ratio. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

The stock increased 5.96% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $28.26. About 5.27M shares traded or 1.45% up from the average. Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 04/05/2018 – CONAGRA AND JANA MUTUALLY AGREE TO END COOPERATION PACT; 22/03/2018 – Conagra gets a profit boost from frozen foods sales and fewer discounts; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Federal Statutory Rate Will Reduce to 21% in FY19; 05/03/2018 – U.S. challenges J.M. Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand; 15/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 04/05/2018 – Jana, ConAgra end standstill as Pinnacle Foods comes under pressure to sell; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS BOOSTS FORECAST; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.03 TO $2.05, EST. $2.01