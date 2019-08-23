Greif, Inc. (GEF) EPS Estimated At $1.18; Park West Asset Management Has Decreased Fortinet (FTNT) Stake By $3.32 Million

Analysts expect Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to report $1.18 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 1.67% from last quarter’s $1.2 EPS. GEF’s profit would be $63.64M giving it 6.89 P/E if the $1.18 EPS is correct. After having $0.81 EPS previously, Greif, Inc.’s analysts see 45.68% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $32.54. About 152,335 shares traded. Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has declined 34.14% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.14% the S&P500. Some Historical GEF News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Greif Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEF.B); 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – EMBARK ON APAPA FACTORY SITE IMPROVEMENT, CAPITAL EXPENDITURE AND OVERHAUL TO MEET MINIMUM STANDARD OF GREIF OPERATION WORLDWIDE; 07/05/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – IN CONSULTATION WITH LARGER GREIF SUB-SAHARA AFRICA AND EMEA MANAGEMENT TEAM HAVE APPROVED TOTAL BUSINESS RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR LOCAL OPERATION; 23/04/2018 – Greif, Inc. Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Announces 2025 Goals and Gasser Award Winner; 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – CLOSURE OF THE FACTORY BRANCH NETWORK IN BOTH KOKO, DELTA STATE AND KADUNA, KADUNA STATE; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA PLC VANLEER.LG – HY REVENUE OF 312.8 MLN NAIRA VS 768.6 MLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – STRATEGIC CONSOLIDATION OF ALL VOLUMES AND PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN APAPA, LAGOS FACTORY SITE ONLY AND SUPPLY QUALITY PRODUCTS OUT OF FACTORY TO CUSTOMERS IN NIGERIA; 26/04/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased Fortinet Inc (FTNT) stake by 14.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 40,000 shares as Fortinet Inc (FTNT)’s stock declined 12.60%. The Park West Asset Management Llc holds 235,882 shares with $19.81M value, down from 275,882 last quarter. Fortinet Inc now has $13.98B valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $81.75. About 603,885 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 06/04/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet quarterly profit surges; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY BILLINGS OF $463.2 MLN, UP 15% YEAR OVER YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 22/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Fabric-Ready Partner Program with New Fabric Connectors to Automate Security for Multi-Vendor Environments; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners LLC Exits Position in Fortinet; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value LP Exits Position in Fortinet; 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F

Greif, Inc. produces and sells industrial packaging services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.76 billion. It operates in four divisions: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. It has a 10.36 P/E ratio. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Since July 2, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $670,269 activity. On Tuesday, July 2 the insider Emkes Mark A bought $38,968. Hilsheimer Lawrence A. bought $123,876 worth of stock. Shares for $490,650 were bought by WATSON PETER G on Tuesday, July 2. Bergwall Timothy had bought 500 shares worth $16,775 on Wednesday, July 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.30, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold Greif, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 22.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 22.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp has 15,745 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc owns 15,149 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) for 10,106 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 55,489 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 26,272 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0% in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) or 8,400 shares. Carret Asset Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 7,100 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt accumulated 349,100 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York holds 0.01% or 27,294 shares. Trexquant Investment Lp accumulated 5,951 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership holds 0.02% in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) or 161,466 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Campbell Adviser Ltd Llc invested in 10,946 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al stated it has 25,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Greif (NYSE:GEF) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Greif: Insider Buying And A 5% Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Greif Awarded Gold Rating in EcoVadis CSR Assessment for Second Consecutive Year – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Greif, Inc. (GEF) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Greif, Inc. Announces Webcast Details for Investor Day on June 26, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Greif Inc (NYSE:GEF), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Greif Inc has $73 highest and $31 lowest target. $47.33’s average target is 45.45% above currents $32.54 stock price. Greif Inc had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Sidoti. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) on Thursday, February 28 with “Sell” rating. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Sell”.

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fortinet (FTNT) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Fortinet, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FTNT) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fortinet (FTNT) to Report Q2 Earnings: What Lies in Store? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Things Fortinet Management Wants Investors to Know – Nasdaq” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fortinet (FTNT) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 8.9% – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.