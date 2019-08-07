Greif, Inc. (GEF) EPS Estimated At $1.18; Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Sentiment Is 1.29

Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 134 funds increased and started new stock positions, while 104 reduced and sold stakes in Brixmor Property Group Inc. The funds in our database now own: 287.58 million shares, up from 276.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Brixmor Property Group Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 4 to 5 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 73 Increased: 83 New Position: 51.

Analysts expect Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to report $1.18 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 1.67% from last quarter’s $1.2 EPS. GEF’s profit would be $63.30 million giving it 7.03 P/E if the $1.18 EPS is correct. After having $0.81 EPS previously, Greif, Inc.’s analysts see 45.68% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.2. About 86,244 shares traded. Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has declined 34.14% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.14% the S&P500. Some Historical GEF News: 07/05/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greif Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEF.B); 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – STRATEGIC CONSOLIDATION OF ALL VOLUMES AND PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN APAPA, LAGOS FACTORY SITE ONLY AND SUPPLY QUALITY PRODUCTS OUT OF FACTORY TO CUSTOMERS IN NIGERIA; 23/04/2018 – Greif, Inc. Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Announces 2025 Goals and Gasser Award Winner; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – DJ Greif Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEF); 02/04/2018 – GREIF INC GEF.N : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 30/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA PLC VANLEER.LG – HY ENDED APRIL 2018 PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION OF 5.2 MLN NAIRA VS 73.7 MLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 20/03/2018 GAMCO REPORTS 5.05% STAKE IN GREIF INC; 26/04/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Among 3 analysts covering Greif Inc (NYSE:GEF), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Greif Inc had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Sidoti. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Sell”.

Since July 2, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $670,269 activity. WATSON PETER G also bought $490,650 worth of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) shares. Emkes Mark A bought $38,968 worth of stock or 1,190 shares. $123,876 worth of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) shares were bought by Hilsheimer Lawrence A.. Bergwall Timothy bought $16,775 worth of stock or 500 shares.

Greif, Inc. produces and sells industrial packaging services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.78 billion. It operates in four divisions: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. It has a 10.57 P/E ratio. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.30, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold Greif, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 22.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 22.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) for 1,437 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,500 shares. Millennium Limited Company reported 271,554 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Secor Advsr L P holds 10,641 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 17,812 shares stake. Renaissance Ltd reported 50,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Na owns 11,653 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sei stated it has 36,333 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 223,560 shares. Mondrian Prns Limited owns 115,537 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 5,200 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Inc holds 0.01% or 317,857 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 12,919 shares. Northern has 421,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can holds 16,735 shares.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. owns and operates various grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.58 billion. As of March 31, 2013, the firm owned interests in 532 community and neighborhood shopping centers comprising 526 wholly owned community and neighborhood shopping centers; and 6 community and neighborhood shopping centers held through unconsolidated real estate joint ventures. It has a 15.85 P/E ratio. Brixmor Property Group Inc. was formerly known as CENTRO SUPER RESIDUAL HOLDING 2 LLC.

The stock increased 1.16% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $18.75. About 1.15 million shares traded. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) has risen 9.52% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q REV. $317.2M, EST. $315.0M; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Net $61M; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Brixmor at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Rev $317.2M; 13/03/2018 Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in Brixmor Property; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR AFFIRMING PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED NAREIT FFO/SHR FOR 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brixmor Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRX); 20/03/2018 – SHOPONE APPOINTS KEITH L. HORN AND BARRY LEFKOWITZ TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Real Estate Management Services Llc holds 6.9% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. for 598,400 shares. Presima Inc. owns 2.09 million shares or 5.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Centerbridge Partners L.P. has 2.52% invested in the company for 998,392 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Cbre Clarion Securities Llc has invested 2.3% in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc., a California-based fund reported 8.46 million shares.

