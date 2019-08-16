Greif Inc. (GEF-B) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Greif Inc. (NYSE:GEF.B) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Packaging & Containers companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of Greif Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.84% of all Packaging & Containers’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Greif Inc. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 7.37% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Greif Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greif Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 10.98% 20.06% 6.16%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Greif Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Greif Inc. N/A 45 13.69 Industry Average 266.10M 2.42B 22.17

Greif Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Greif Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Greif Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.29 1.42 1.21 2.48

The potential upside of the peers is 13.61%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Greif Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Greif Inc. -1.17% -0.12% -9.85% -5.01% -24.16% -3.15% Industry Average 6.00% 6.86% 14.01% 35.81% 27.96% 42.12%

For the past year Greif Inc. had bearish trend while Greif Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Dividends

Greif Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Greif Inc.’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors Greif Inc.