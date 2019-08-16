Greif Inc. (GEF-B) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Greif Inc. (NYSE:GEF.B) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Packaging & Containers companies, competing one another.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
0% of Greif Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.84% of all Packaging & Containers’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Greif Inc. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 7.37% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
Table 1 has Greif Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Greif Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|10.98%
|20.06%
|6.16%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares Greif Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Greif Inc.
|N/A
|45
|13.69
|Industry Average
|266.10M
|2.42B
|22.17
Greif Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Greif Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Greif Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.29
|1.42
|1.21
|2.48
The potential upside of the peers is 13.61%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Greif Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Greif Inc.
|-1.17%
|-0.12%
|-9.85%
|-5.01%
|-24.16%
|-3.15%
|Industry Average
|6.00%
|6.86%
|14.01%
|35.81%
|27.96%
|42.12%
For the past year Greif Inc. had bearish trend while Greif Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.
Dividends
Greif Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Greif Inc.’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors Greif Inc.
