Greif Inc. (GEF-B) and AptarGroup Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Greif Inc. (NYSE:GEF.B) and AptarGroup Inc. (NYSE:ATR) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Packaging & Containers companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greif Inc. 45 0.42 N/A 3.14 13.69 AptarGroup Inc. 114 2.75 N/A 2.96 40.86

In table 1 we can see Greif Inc. and AptarGroup Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. AptarGroup Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Greif Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Greif Inc. is currently more affordable than AptarGroup Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greif Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AptarGroup Inc. 0.00% 14.1% 5.9%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Greif Inc. and AptarGroup Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Greif Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AptarGroup Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the average target price of AptarGroup Inc. is $118.5, which is potential -1.97% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Greif Inc. and AptarGroup Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 92.5% respectively. Comparatively, 0.6% are AptarGroup Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Greif Inc. -1.17% -0.12% -9.85% -5.01% -24.16% -3.15% AptarGroup Inc. -1.84% -2.62% 7.28% 23.54% 18.07% 28.65%

For the past year Greif Inc. had bearish trend while AptarGroup Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

AptarGroup Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Greif Inc.

AptarGroup, Inc. provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates in three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage. The Beauty + Home segment primarily sells pumps, closures, aerosol valves, and accessories to the personal care and household markets; and pumps and decorative components to the beauty market. The Pharma segment provides pumps for nasal allergy treatments; and metered dose inhaler valves for respiratory ailments in pharmaceutical market. The Food + Beverage segment offers dispensing and non-dispensing closures, spray pumps, and aerosol valves to the food and beverage markets. The company also manufactures and sells elastomeric primary packaging components for injectable market, which include stoppers for infusion, antibiotic, lyophilization, and diagnostic vials; and pre-filled syringe components, such as plungers, needle shields, tip caps and cartridges, and dropper bulbs and syringe plungers. AptarGroup, Inc. sells its products through own sales force, as well as independent representatives and distributors. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Crystal Lake, Illinois.