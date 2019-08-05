Greif, Inc. (GEF) Analysts See $1.18 EPS; Woodmont Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Waste Mgmt Del (Put) (WM) Stake

Analysts expect Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to report $1.18 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 1.67% from last quarter’s $1.2 EPS. GEF’s profit would be $63.31 million giving it 7.01 P/E if the $1.18 EPS is correct. After having $0.81 EPS previously, Greif, Inc.’s analysts see 45.68% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.10% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.1. About 97,727 shares traded. Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has declined 34.14% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.14% the S&P500. Some Historical GEF News: 30/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA PLC VANLEER.LG – HY ENDED APRIL 2018 PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION OF 5.2 MLN NAIRA VS 73.7 MLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 23/04/2018 – Greif, Inc. Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Announces 2025 Goals and Gasser Award Winner; 19/04/2018 – DJ Greif Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEF); 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – STRATEGIC CONSOLIDATION OF ALL VOLUMES AND PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN APAPA, LAGOS FACTORY SITE ONLY AND SUPPLY QUALITY PRODUCTS OUT OF FACTORY TO CUSTOMERS IN NIGERIA; 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – EMBARK ON APAPA FACTORY SITE IMPROVEMENT, CAPITAL EXPENDITURE AND OVERHAUL TO MEET MINIMUM STANDARD OF GREIF OPERATION WORLDWIDE; 26/04/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – CLOSURE OF THE FACTORY BRANCH NETWORK IN BOTH KOKO, DELTA STATE AND KADUNA, KADUNA STATE; 20/03/2018 GAMCO REPORTS 5.05% STAKE IN GREIF INC; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greif Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEF.B); 02/04/2018 – GREIF INC GEF.N : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased Waste Mgmt Inc Del (Put) (WM) stake by 98.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 24,513 shares as Waste Mgmt Inc Del (Put) (WM)’s stock rose 10.33%. The Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc holds 400 shares with $42,000 value, down from 24,913 last quarter. Waste Mgmt Inc Del (Put) now has $48.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.12% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $114.25. About 1.22 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) stake by 13,213 shares to 33,919 valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) stake by 17,273 shares and now owns 196,808 shares. Invesco Actively Managd Etf was raised too.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $481.64 million for 25.05 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Waste Management had 9 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, April 11 report. The stock of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 4.

Among 3 analysts covering Greif Inc (NYSE:GEF), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Greif Inc had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, March 7 with “Sell”. The stock of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Sidoti. The firm has “Sell” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 28.

Greif, Inc. produces and sells industrial packaging services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.78 billion. It operates in four divisions: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. It has a 10.53 P/E ratio. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Since July 2, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $670,269 activity. $123,876 worth of stock was bought by Hilsheimer Lawrence A. on Friday, July 5. Shares for $490,650 were bought by WATSON PETER G. Emkes Mark A had bought 1,190 shares worth $38,968 on Tuesday, July 2. Shares for $16,775 were bought by Bergwall Timothy on Wednesday, July 10.

