Greif, Inc. (GEF) Analysts See $1.18 EPS; DOMINO S PIZZA GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES (DMPZF) Shorts Increased By 4.22%

DOMINO S PIZZA GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) had an increase of 4.22% in short interest. DMPZF’s SI was 850,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.22% from 815,800 shares previously. With 1,200 avg volume, 709 days are for DOMINO S PIZZA GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:DMPZF)’s short sellers to cover DMPZF’s short positions. It closed at $2.8 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to report $1.18 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 1.67% from last quarter's $1.2 EPS. GEF's profit would be $63.31 million giving it 7.16 P/E if the $1.18 EPS is correct. After having $0.81 EPS previously, Greif, Inc.'s analysts see 45.68% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $33.81. About 248,469 shares traded. Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has declined 34.14% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.14% the S&P500.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises DominoÂ’s Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Liechtenstein. The company has market cap of $1.32 billion. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 25, 2016, the firm had 950 stores in the United Kingdom; and 16 stores in Switzerland.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.30, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold Greif, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 22.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 22.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 17,713 shares. 268,968 are held by Fmr Limited Liability Com. Connecticut-based Aqr Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gru has invested 0.01% in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). 157,698 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Rhumbline Advisers owns 81,024 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & holds 0.01% in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) or 207,305 shares. Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0% in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Research Inc accumulated 68,545 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 7,100 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Lc has 9,343 shares. Raymond James Associate reported 42,680 shares stake. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Prudential reported 0.05% stake.

Since July 2, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $670,269 activity. $16,775 worth of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) was bought by Bergwall Timothy on Wednesday, July 10. Another trade for 3,668 shares valued at $123,876 was made by Hilsheimer Lawrence A. on Friday, July 5. On Tuesday, July 2 the insider WATSON PETER G bought $490,650. Emkes Mark A bought 1,190 shares worth $38,968.

Among 3 analysts covering Greif Inc (NYSE:GEF), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Greif Inc has $73 highest and $31 lowest target. $47.33’s average target is 39.99% above currents $33.81 stock price. Greif Inc had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) on Thursday, February 28 with “Sell” rating. The stock of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) earned “Sell” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by Sidoti on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”.

Greif, Inc. produces and sells industrial packaging services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.81 billion. It operates in four divisions: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. It has a 10.76 P/E ratio. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.