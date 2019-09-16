Greif (GEF) Shares Declined While Bowling Portfolio Management Has Boosted Its Holding; First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has Raised Its Costco Whsl New (COST) Position by $429,000 as Stock Price Rose

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought 1,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 14,646 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.87M, up from 13,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $291.9. About 2.31M shares traded or 17.44% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO CFO GALANTI SPEAKS ON ANALYST TELECONFERENCE; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Greif Inc (GEF) by 161.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 23,731 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.99% . The institutional investor held 38,388 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, up from 14,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Greif Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $39.37. About 222,448 shares traded. Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has declined 34.14% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.14% the S&P500. Some Historical GEF News: 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – CLOSURE OF THE FACTORY BRANCH NETWORK IN BOTH KOKO, DELTA STATE AND KADUNA, KADUNA STATE; 02/04/2018 – GREIF INC GEF.N : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greif Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEF.B); 20/03/2018 GAMCO REPORTS 5.05% STAKE IN GREIF INC; 26/04/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 30/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA PLC VANLEER.LG – HY ENDED APRIL 2018 PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION OF 5.2 MLN NAIRA VS 73.7 MLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 23/04/2018 – Greif, Inc. Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Announces 2025 Goals and Gasser Award Winner; 07/05/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA PLC VANLEER.LG – HY REVENUE OF 312.8 MLN NAIRA VS 768.6 MLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO ASSET MANAGEMENT INC REPORTS 3.48 PCT STAKE IN GREIF INC AS OF MARCH 16, 2018 – SEC FILING

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89M and $611.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHX) by 80,345 shares to 61,973 shares, valued at $4.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Corp (NYSE:DRH) by 37,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,783 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C.

Since July 2, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $670,269 activity. Hilsheimer Lawrence A. bought $123,876 worth of stock or 3,668 shares. Shares for $38,968 were bought by Emkes Mark A. $16,775 worth of stock was bought by Bergwall Timothy on Wednesday, July 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.25, from 2.43 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold GEF shares while 47 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 5.88% less from 22.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Cap Mngmt accumulated 324,690 shares. Deprince Race Zollo reported 487,760 shares. Caxton Lp accumulated 0.08% or 19,263 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 4,205 shares. Pnc Gru Inc reported 4,136 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley owns 605,907 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bank Of America Corp De reported 54,915 shares stake. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Com Na has 0% invested in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) for 11,480 shares. Qs, New York-based fund reported 74,133 shares. 17,060 were reported by Hsbc Plc. Blackrock has 0% invested in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) for 3.07M shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) for 23,343 shares. The New York-based D E Shaw Company has invested 0.01% in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Riverhead Management Ltd has 3,986 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Indexiq Ltd Co has 30,758 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Com owns 8,453 shares. Main Street Rech Limited has invested 0.6% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 296,763 shares. Savant Ltd holds 0.2% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 5,457 shares. Next Financial Grp Inc holds 0.17% or 6,038 shares. Wright has invested 0.67% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Prudential invested 0.17% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10,332 shares. 3,371 were accumulated by Essex Fincl Service Inc. 74,229 were reported by Invest House Ltd Limited Liability Company. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation reported 765,481 shares. Cannell Peter B Com Incorporated has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Etrade Capital Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Intact Inv Mgmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Arrowmark Colorado Holding Lc has invested 0.01% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.