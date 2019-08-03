Greif Class A (JCP) Holder Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Cut Its Holding; J Goldman & Company LP Has Lowered Its Jd Com (JD) Stake by $692,880; Market Valuation Declined

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Greif Inc Class A (JCP) by 92.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 85,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.73% . The institutional investor held 7,239 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $301,000, down from 92,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Greif Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.0006 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7232. About 8.62 million shares traded. J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) has declined 67.66% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.66% the S&P500. Some Historical JCP News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR: Lowered the Corporate Credit Rating on JCP to ‘B’ From ‘B+’; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s names J.C. Penney’s Marvin Ellison as CEO; 22/05/2018 – JCPenney Announces Resignation of Chairman and CEO Marvin Ellison; 09/03/2018 – FITCH: J. C. PENNEY RATING OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney Chairman and CEO Marvin R. Ellison Has Notified the Company of His Decision to Resign; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Ellison Currently Chairman, CEO of J.C. Penney; 30/04/2018 – JC Penney taps Lionel Richie for new brand, as more retailers team with celebrities to drive sales; 26/03/2018 – JCP Issues Letter to Unitholders of Crius Energy Trust; 14/03/2018 – J C PENNEY CO – ON MARCH 12 ENTERED INDENTURE FOR ISSUANCE BY CO OF $400 MLN OF 8.625% SENIOR SECURED SECOND PRIORITY NOTES DUE 2025

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 46.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 23,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 26,904 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811,000, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $28.01. About 13.96M shares traded or 0.07% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 15/05/2018 – China’s JD.com invests $306 mln in Warburg Pincus-backed ESR; 20/03/2018 – GUANGDONG SENSSUN WEIGHING APPARATUS 002870.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM ON BUSINESS COOPERATIONS; 15/05/2018 – JD.com Invests US$306m in ESR; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM – CO’S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS HAVE BEEN PREPARED IN CONFORMITY WITH U.S. GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES THROUGHOUT PERIODS SINCE 2011; 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola; 15/05/2018 – LOGISTICS FIRM ESR CAYMAN SAYS A SUBSIDIARY OF CHINA’S JD.COM TO INVEST $306 MILLION IN ESR; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Booming online luxury goods sales convert watchmakers to the web; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance arm is fundraising at a $20 billion valuation; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY ADJ SHR EXCLUDES IMPACT FROM UNREALIZED LOSS OF $0.47 ON EQUITY INVESTMENT IN JD.COM DUE TO CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES; 21/03/2018 – Alibaba, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 15,561 shares to 33,139 shares, valued at $6.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Navistar Intl Corp New (Call) (NYSE:NAV) by 389,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 773,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Southwest Airls Co (Put) (NYSE:LUV).

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Nope, Pinduoduo Isn’t a Bigger E-Commerce Player Than JD.com – The Motley Fool” on July 06, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Profit From the U.S.-China Trade Truce With this JD.com Trade – Investorplace.com” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Baozun: Making A Fortune In The Gold Rush – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “There Are Good Reasons to Jump Into JD.com Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Tencent and Weibo Are the Gatekeepers to China’s Luxury Market – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 121.74% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. JD’s profit will be $83.83 million for 140.05 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold JCP shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 204.28 million shares or 0.12% more from 204.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern holds 3.76 million shares. New York-based Rafferty Asset Ltd Co has invested 0% in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP). Manufacturers Life Communications The reported 213,864 shares. City Hldg has invested 0% in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP). Metropolitan Life Ny invested in 0.01% or 7,239 shares. 214,627 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Frontier holds 0% or 25,500 shares. Eqis Mngmt invested in 19,600 shares. Indexiq Llc holds 1.07M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP). Marshall Wace Llp has 21 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 15,720 shares or 0% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv holds 772,746 shares. Whittier Tru Company has invested 0% in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP). Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake.

Analysts await J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $-0.30 EPS, up 21.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.46 actual EPS reported by J. C. Penney Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.78% EPS growth.