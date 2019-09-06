Greif A (GEF) Shareholder Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Increased Holding; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Independent Investors Has Decreased Its Position

Independent Investors Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 99.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc sold 383,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 374 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.10M, down from 383,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $945.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $213.84. About 12.77 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/05/2018 – Apple Favored by 24 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 22/04/2018 – There was apparently an Apple iPhone X color that was never put on the market; 04/04/2018 – Apple Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple $1.8 bln tax arrears payment eases pressure on Ireland- Bloomberg; 27/04/2018 – APPLE FLAVOR & FRAGRANCE 603020.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO INVEST 400 MLN YUAN TO SET UP TWO UNITS; 22/05/2018 – PARKERVISION – CLAIM CONSTRUCTION HEARING WILL BE HELD ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 31, IN CO’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 01/05/2018 – Apple unveils new $100bn buyback scheme, dividend hike; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 21/05/2018 – KONICA MINOLTA ACQUIRES MACPROFESSIONALS, THE APPLE PLATFORM EXPERTS; 28/03/2018 – Apple refused to give access citing issues of data privacy and encryption. The case was dropped after a third party was able to unlock the phone

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Greif A (GEF) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 19,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.99% . The institutional investor held 115,537 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, up from 95,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Greif A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $35.51. About 75,699 shares traded. Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has declined 34.14% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.14% the S&P500. Some Historical GEF News: 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO ASSET MANAGEMENT INC REPORTS 3.48 PCT STAKE IN GREIF INC AS OF MARCH 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Greif, Inc. Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Announces 2025 Goals and Gasser Award Winner; 26/04/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/03/2018 GAMCO REPORTS 5.05% STAKE IN GREIF INC; 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – CLOSURE OF THE FACTORY BRANCH NETWORK IN BOTH KOKO, DELTA STATE AND KADUNA, KADUNA STATE; 30/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA PLC VANLEER.LG – HY ENDED APRIL 2018 PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION OF 5.2 MLN NAIRA VS 73.7 MLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greif Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEF.B); 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – IN CONSULTATION WITH LARGER GREIF SUB-SAHARA AFRICA AND EMEA MANAGEMENT TEAM HAVE APPROVED TOTAL BUSINESS RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR LOCAL OPERATION; 19/04/2018 – DJ Greif Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEF)

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52 billion for 18.89 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36 billion and $3.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glaxo Adr (NYSE:GSK) by 8,000 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $50.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter&Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 2,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 352,945 shares, and cut its stake in Cae Inc. (NYSE:CAE).

