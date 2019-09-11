Greif A (GEF) Market Value Declined While Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Upped by $817,294 Its Position; As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Share Value Declined, Raging Capital Management Cut Its Position by $7.97 Million

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Greif A (GEF) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 19,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.99% . The institutional investor held 115,537 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, up from 95,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Greif A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $37.66. About 187,017 shares traded. Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has declined 34.14% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.14% the S&P500. Some Historical GEF News: 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – CLOSURE OF THE FACTORY BRANCH NETWORK IN BOTH KOKO, DELTA STATE AND KADUNA, KADUNA STATE; 30/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA PLC VANLEER.LG – HY ENDED APRIL 2018 PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION OF 5.2 MLN NAIRA VS 73.7 MLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 02/04/2018 – GREIF INC GEF.N : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 23/04/2018 – Greif, Inc. Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Announces 2025 Goals and Gasser Award Winner; 26/04/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO ASSET MANAGEMENT INC REPORTS 3.48 PCT STAKE IN GREIF INC AS OF MARCH 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – IN CONSULTATION WITH LARGER GREIF SUB-SAHARA AFRICA AND EMEA MANAGEMENT TEAM HAVE APPROVED TOTAL BUSINESS RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR LOCAL OPERATION; 19/04/2018 – DJ Greif Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEF); 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – STRATEGIC CONSOLIDATION OF ALL VOLUMES AND PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN APAPA, LAGOS FACTORY SITE ONLY AND SUPPLY QUALITY PRODUCTS OUT OF FACTORY TO CUSTOMERS IN NIGERIA

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 37.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 181,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 303,900 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.50M, down from 485,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $44.99. About 559,521 shares traded or 1.12% up from the average. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It Doesn’t Face Liquidity Risks; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO CRITIQUE BY; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO; 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36 billion and $3.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 21,870 shares to 144,113 shares, valued at $8.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New York Com Bk (NYSE:NYCB) by 150,034 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.54M shares, and cut its stake in Honda Motor Adr (NYSE:HMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.30, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold GEF shares while 30 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes.

Since July 2, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $670,269 activity. Emkes Mark A also bought $38,968 worth of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) shares. 500 shares were bought by Bergwall Timothy, worth $16,775. WATSON PETER G bought $490,650 worth of stock or 15,000 shares.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31M and $689.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cloudera Inc by 1.62M shares to 2.27M shares, valued at $24.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bmc Stk Hldgs Inc by 283,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.78M shares, and has risen its stake in Axt Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes.