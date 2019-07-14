Greenwood Gearhart Upped Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $566,164; Share Price Rose; Salem Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding in Procter & Gamble (PG) as Valuation Rose

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 84.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 42,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,552 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $786,000, down from 50,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.99. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 24.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 9,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,752 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, up from 39,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 9.25M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s $4 Billion Tax Break Nearly Covers Its Yahoo Purchase

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “M13 Announces New Leadership To Build Out Venture Engine As Part Of Founders First Strategy – PRNewswire” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Almost Some Half-Day Fireworks – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Wsj.com published: “PG&E Reaches $1 Billion Settlement With Paradise, California Governments – The Wall Street Journal” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “P&G Launches New Film Highlighting Its Internal Journey for LGBT+ Inclusion – Business Wire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “In Case We’re Wrong About Procter & Gamble – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Salem Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.02 million and $184.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) by 51,675 shares to 81,425 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westrock Company by 41,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,225 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Corporation Il has invested 2.7% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd holds 0.2% or 265,917 shares in its portfolio. 31,987 were reported by Bessemer Securities Ltd Com. Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership accumulated 7,025 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 58,169 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsr accumulated 0% or 4,294 shares. 115,112 are owned by Homrich & Berg. Hightower Limited Com has 0.83% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bennicas And Assocs Inc holds 13.84% or 151,458 shares. Sonata Cap Grp reported 3,114 shares. Iowa Bancorp invested in 53,991 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.9% stake. Somerville Kurt F invested in 3.29% or 159,327 shares. Sather Fincl holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 7,781 shares. Georgia-based Signaturefd Lc has invested 0.27% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.12 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. $891,000 worth of stock was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Tuesday, February 12. $2.97 million worth of stock was sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. 9,000 shares were sold by Coombe Gary A, worth $845,100. Skoufalos Ioannis also sold $2.86M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, February 1. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $3.90 million. $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Jejurikar Shailesh on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Commonwealth Corporation Pa stated it has 0.75% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 6,706 shares. Hyman Charles D stated it has 277,402 shares. Mcf Ltd Co stated it has 8,683 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Lincoln Natl invested 0.13% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Rhumbline Advisers reported 7.26 million shares. Halsey Assocs Ct holds 0.08% or 8,047 shares. Ameritas Invest Incorporated has 0.36% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 130,293 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Communication Limited invested 1.25% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). North Carolina-based First Citizens Commercial Bank And Tru has invested 0.55% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,676 shares. Tdam Usa holds 1.32% or 314,819 shares. Lafayette Invests stated it has 8,184 shares. Moreover, Addison Capital Company has 0.16% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 3,514 shares. Freestone Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 112,603 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon to speak at Wells Fargo conference June 20 – GlobeNewswire” on June 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Verizon, General Electric and Ventas – Investorplace.com” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walmart launching online sales of AT&T plans, phones – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T And Verizon: 6 10% High-Yield Trades – Seeking Alpha” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 03, 2019.