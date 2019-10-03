Greenwood Gearhart Upped Its Stake in Discovery Communications Class A (DISCA) by $423,150 as Share Value Declined; Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Share Value Rose While Adell Harriman & Carpenter Has Raised by $699.63 Million Its Stake

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Discovery Communications Class A (DISCA) by 13.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 14,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 117,391 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.60 million, up from 103,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Discovery Communications Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $26.43. About 3.33M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 28/03/2018 DISCOVERY INC – CEO DAVID M. ZASLAV’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.2 MLN VS $37.2 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO ZASLAV HAD 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $42.2M:FILING; 24/04/2018 – KRAFT HEINZ – CO, FOOD NETWORK ANNOUNCE LAUNCH OF FOOD NETWORK KITCHEN INSPIRATIONS, A NEW LINE OF SALAD DRESSINGS, COOKING SAUCES AND MEAL KITS; 17/05/2018 – Discovery Class C 11% Owned by Hedge Funds; 29/05/2018 – ITV, BBC Explore Deal to Buy UKTV Stake From Discovery -The Telegraph; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY EXECUTIVES START EARNINGS CALL; 18/04/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 17/04/2018 – Discovery Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q International Networks Revenue $1.1 Billion

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) by 41.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 14,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The institutional investor held 49,350 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.38B, up from 34,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $51.87. About 328,234 shares traded or 30.69% up from the average. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 16/04/2018 – NEP: Oliver Pitkin to Continue as GM; 02/04/2018 – CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD SAYS PORTFOLIO INCLUDES 4 WIND AND 2 SOLAR PROJECTS WITH A TOTAL CAPACITY OF 396 MEGAWATTS IN ONTARIO; 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners to Redeploy Proceeds to Acquire Higher-Yielding U.S. Assets; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 02/04/2018 – NextEra to Sell Six Generation Facilities in Ontario; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold NEP shares while 46 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 3.54% less from 45.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership reported 0.04% stake. Reaves W H And Com Inc stated it has 2.11M shares or 3.25% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman Company holds 0.01% or 15,971 shares in its portfolio. The Texas-based Salient Cap Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.45% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 13,360 shares. 21,097 are owned by Mariner Limited Liability. 193 are held by Essex Mngmt Ltd Com. Mirae Asset Invests Communication has invested 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Robecosam Ag holds 0.01% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Com invested 0.02% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). First Tru Advisors LP accumulated 54,382 shares. Eventide Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 802,200 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Management Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Jennison Assocs Lc holds 3.32M shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39 million and $535.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 500 shares to 4,635 shares, valued at $219.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 13,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,493 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc, which manages about $257.00 million and $373.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 4,346 shares to 28,159 shares, valued at $5.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 4,813 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,953 shares, and cut its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 41 investors sold DISCA shares while 137 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 317.05 million shares or 1.87% more from 311.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Life Ins Of America has 0% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Ftb owns 2,963 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Weik Capital Management invested in 22,969 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc invested in 269 shares. Hanseatic holds 21,478 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 254,496 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. River Road Asset Management Limited Com holds 1.26% or 2.28 million shares. Evergreen Cap Management Limited Com holds 0.2% or 68,367 shares. First Personal Financial Service holds 0% or 25 shares in its portfolio. 6,720 were accumulated by Everence Capital Mngmt. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca owns 0.17% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 85,410 shares. M&T Bank & Trust Corporation invested in 0% or 15,837 shares. Olstein Mngmt Lp holds 2.23% or 483,800 shares in its portfolio. Beck Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.87% or 115,300 shares.

