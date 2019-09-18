Greenwood Gearhart Upped Archer (ADM) Holding by $1.35 Million; Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Valuation Rose While Cryder Capital Partners Llp Has Decreased by $2.25 Million Its Position

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Archer (ADM) by 142.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 33,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 57,274 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34M, up from 23,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Archer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $41.57. About 158,640 shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 19/03/2018 – ADM Realigns Business Segments to Further Accelerate Growth; 18/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Big Ag turns to peas to meet soaring global protein demand; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland: Even More Confident About 2018; 16/05/2018 – ADM MAY LOOK AT ORGANIC EXPANSION, BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS IN ANIMAL NUTRITION IN ASIA, SOUTH AMERICA -CFO; 19/03/2018 – ADM restructuring looms as profit woes bite; 01/05/2018 – ADM to Take $30 Million Hit From U.S.-China Sorghum Trade Spat; 13/03/2018 – U.S. lawmakers find fix on grain cooperative tax break -lobbyists; 16/05/2018 – ADM HAD A ‘FANTASTIC APRIL,’ FEELS CAN MANAGE THROUGH CHINA’S THREATENED TARIFFS ON U.S. SOY IMPORTS -CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – U.S. grain handler Bartlett to merge with logistics firm; 26/04/2018 – U.S. sorghum ship heads to Gran Canaria with grain trade all at sea

Cryder Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cryder Capital Partners Llp sold 16,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 250,144 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.05 million, down from 266,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cryder Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $130.3. About 32,680 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Rev $8.35B; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q CORE EPS $4.44, EST. $4.22; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Says Facebook’s New ‘data Brokers’ Policy Won’t Materially Affect Epsilon — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An Industry-leading 13th Time; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NEITHER EPSILON NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES HAS ANY “MATERIAL RELATIONSHIP” WITH ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Statement Regarding Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down Of Data Provider Relationships; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Issues Statement on Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down of Data Provider Relationships; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.58 million activity. Young Ray G also bought $124,899 worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) shares.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc, which manages about $257.00 million and $373.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 34,169 shares to 12,339 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 41,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,803 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold ADM shares while 202 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 412.08 million shares or 0.78% less from 415.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&R Capital Management holds 95 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0.1% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.03% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Burney reported 53,031 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct reported 0.01% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Cullen Mngmt Limited Liability reported 115,658 shares. Bb&T Secs accumulated 55,057 shares. 44.42 million are held by Vanguard Grp. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.07% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). 752,188 are held by Axa. Kempen Mngmt Nv holds 7,022 shares. Pennsylvania-based Valley National Advisers has invested 0.01% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Foster And Motley holds 0.42% or 74,212 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 27,012 shares in its portfolio. North Star Invest Management owns 0.06% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 12,569 shares.

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.32 EPS, down 11.48% or $0.69 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $271.84M for 6.12 P/E if the $5.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual EPS reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.36% EPS growth.