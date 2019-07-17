Greenwood Gearhart Trimmed Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $352,782 as Stock Price Rose; Meritage Homes (MTH) Holder Greenhaven Associates Has Raised Position

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 2,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,784 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.20M, down from 68,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $132.09. About 6.06 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER; 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) by 30.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 22,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 95,825 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, up from 73,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Meritage Homes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $55.04. About 145,373 shares traded. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 17.36% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 19/04/2018 – FTC: 20181034: Meritage Co-Investors LLC SERIES 3; Michael Bjerke; 22/03/2018 – BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS PUBLIC 000786.SZ SAYS IT SETTLES LITIGATION WITH U.S. HOME BUILDER MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA INC OVER BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS’ PLASTERBOARDS; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK TO CUT FEES ON SOME NBI FUNDS,MERITAGE PORTFOLIOS; 25/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES 1Q EPS $1.07, EST. 73C; 27/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR 6% NOTES DUE 2025; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 18/05/2018 – Meritage Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presentation at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to be Webcast Live on May 15, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Announces Closing of Additional $200 Million of 6.00% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meritage Homes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTH)

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 31,000 shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $47.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tri Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 80,219 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.84M shares, and cut its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $1.81 million activity. Another trade for 537 shares valued at $24,165 was made by Lord Phillippe on Wednesday, February 13. Sferruzza Hilla also sold $33,043 worth of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold MTH shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 36.62 million shares or 0.39% less from 36.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley stated it has 226,417 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc owns 130 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Public Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 57,744 shares. Asset owns 0% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 1,752 shares. Fmr Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Metropolitan Life New York accumulated 0.01% or 7,898 shares. 62,623 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Invesco Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). 523,900 were reported by Lsv Asset Mgmt. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc has 0.06% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 46,607 shares. Leuthold Gru Llc holds 0.42% or 70,069 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Incorporated reported 4.79 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Armstrong Henry H Assoc reported 483,981 shares. Moreover, Alley Lc has 0.21% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Northeast Consultants, a Connecticut-based fund reported 39,430 shares. Gm Advisory Group invested 0.56% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 162,693 were reported by Allen Inv Ltd Liability Co. Granite Inv Lc stated it has 58,681 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Waverton Mgmt Ltd owns 16,757 shares. Cumberland Prtnrs reported 67,587 shares. Logan Capital Management Inc stated it has 0.67% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Kingfisher Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 17,435 shares or 1.56% of all its holdings. Ar Asset Management Inc holds 1.94% or 37,110 shares. Hikari Tsushin accumulated 71,173 shares or 2.2% of the stock. Gotham Asset Mngmt reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

