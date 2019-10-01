Greenwood Gearhart Trimmed Conocophillips (COP) Position; Eog Resources (EOG) Has 0.99 Sentiment

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased Conocophillips (COP) stake by 79.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 93,458 shares as Conocophillips (COP)’s stock declined 5.73%. The Greenwood Gearhart Inc holds 23,704 shares with $1.45M value, down from 117,162 last quarter. Conocophillips now has $61.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.11% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $55.21. About 5.28 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 23/05/2018 – In vote of confidence, oil firms mop up new North Sea blocks; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE RYAN LANCE SAYS SHAREHOLDERS ARE ‘FRUSTRATED’ WITH THE E&P INDUSTRY; 30/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET MINI-TENDER; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA FOCUSES OIL SHIPPING OPERATIONS ON ITS JOSE TERMINAL ON VENEZUELA’S EAST COAST AFTER CONOCO ACTIONS; 25/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS-RULING IN RESPONSE TO EXPROPRIATION OF CO’S INVESTMENTS IN HAMACA & PETROZUATA HEAVY CRUDE OIL PROJECTS IN 2007, OTHER FISCAL MEASURES; 04/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 – COP RECENTLY BOUGHT ~35K NET ACRES IN MONTNEY PLAY FOR ~$120M; 16/05/2018 – For Big Oil, reserve size matters less than ever; 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Offer Price of $54/Share Is About 17.9 % Lower Than $65.79 Closing Share Price on April 20; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS SAYS ABOUT $2.1B TENDERED AS OF MARCH 27

Eog Resources Inc (EOG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 343 investment professionals increased and opened new holdings, while 346 cut down and sold holdings in Eog Resources Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 486.44 million shares, up from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Eog Resources Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 8 to 8 for the same number . Sold All: 51 Reduced: 295 Increased: 272 New Position: 71.

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas and crude oil. The company has market cap of $41.57 billion. The companyÂ’s principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and Canada, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and the People's Republic of China. It has a 11.64 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,147 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,178 million barrels crude oil and condensate reserves; 416 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 3,318 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Northside Capital Management Llc holds 20.02% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. for 547,380 shares. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc owns 23,300 shares or 5.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lyrical Asset Management Lp has 4.17% invested in the company for 3.23 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Waverton Investment Management Ltd has invested 4.08% in the stock. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc., a Maryland-based fund reported 250,200 shares.

The stock decreased 3.54% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $71.6. About 3.26M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) has declined 33.91% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 29.14% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.75 per share. EOG’s profit will be $719.98 million for 14.44 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on October, 29 before the open. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 26.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.36 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 13.80 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ConocoPhillips has $8400 highest and $7900 lowest target. $80’s average target is 44.90% above currents $55.21 stock price. ConocoPhillips had 10 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report. Mizuho upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 26 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $8400 target in Thursday, May 16 report.