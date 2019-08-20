Greenwood Gearhart Stake in Wal (WMT) Lifted by $744,281; Community Bank Of Raymore Raised Its At&T (T) Stake by $1.55 Million

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 9.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 50,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 597,574 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.74M, up from 547,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $35.19. About 10.31 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files For Potential IPO Of Minority Stake In DirecTV Latin America — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – AT&T STATEMENT ON PLANNED VRIO IPO; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Made Payments to Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen (Video); 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T, TIME WARNER INC SAW U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ANTITRUST LAWSUIT COMING, WERE PREPARED TO LITIGATE; 11/05/2018 – AT&T CEO in hot water: It’s not just Michael Cohen; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 18/04/2018 – AT&T unit Vrio postpones IPO; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 17/04/2018 – Light Reading’s Big Communications Event Brings Telco Leaders Together in Austin; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Maintains Full-Year Guidance

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 7,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 79,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.74 million, up from 71,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $321.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $112.71. About 2.46 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 29/05/2018 – MEDIA-Executive VP of U.S. central operations at Walmart to take over realty division – Bloomberg; 29/03/2018 – Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY WALMART U.S. ECOMMERCE SALES GREW 33 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Ed Tobin: Exclusive: Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with #Uber, #Lyft fail to take off; 13/04/2018 – KYKR: Yodeling Walmart Kid Could Be Performing At Coachella; 17/04/2018 – A new Walmart.com will roll out in May; 07/05/2018 – Wal-Mart de Mexico Same-Store Sales Rose 2.4% in April (Table); 04/04/2018 – Amazon, Walmart Seen Squaring Off Over India With Flipkart Talks; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Otlk On Walmart To Neg On Flipkart Announcement; 24/04/2018 – Times of India: Walmart sees Flipkart as key to atone for missteps in China

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: Dividend Is Safe, For Now – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Sell John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “AT&T, Texas Instruments And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 14 – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: The Time To Pull The Trigger Is Now – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FirstNet, 5 Years And $6.5 Billion For AT&T – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moller Fincl invested in 18,157 shares. Ccm Advisers owns 1.28% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 243,571 shares. Ejf Capital Lc invested in 15,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. South Dakota Inv Council owns 986,832 shares. Lourd Capital Llc reported 0.05% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.21% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moneta Grp Inv Llc reported 0.18% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bbva Compass Savings Bank accumulated 0.25% or 125,507 shares. Kames Capital Public Ltd Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 54,615 shares. Bancorporation Hapoalim Bm reported 0.08% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bailard Incorporated reported 116,930 shares. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Ltd Company holds 0.9% or 29,929 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Inr Advisory Limited Co has 0% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 35 shares. Counselors owns 832,460 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.95% or 31,537 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Walmart: Untapped Opportunity In Digital Advertising – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “CNBC’s Option Guru Previews Walmart Trade Ahead Of Q2 Report – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walmart Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walmart chief marketing officer exiting – Ad Age – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Why it Might Be Worthwhile to Consider Walmart Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.