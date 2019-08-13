Greenwood Gearhart Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) Has Lifted by $566,164 as Shares Declined; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Rose, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Upped Stake

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc bought 1,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 45,757 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.79M, up from 44,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $204.15. About 1.58M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 03/05/2018 – MACOM to Attend the Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference on May 10; 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN’S CURRIE SEES `VERY DISRUPTIVE DYNAMIC’ IN ALUMINUM; 13/03/2018 – Business Insider: Goldman moves Spanish dealmaker to Madrid ahead of Brexit; 21/05/2018 – Agilent at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Hires Two Goldman Sachs Executives for Private Equity; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Old, not ill: scientist opts for Swiss suicide; 24/05/2018 – PE Hub: Dyal, Goldman, Landmark team up for stake in Clearlake Capital; 23/04/2018 – DJ Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GS); 14/05/2018 – PQ Group Holdings at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +0.5% In Apr 21 Wk

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 24.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 9,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 48,752 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, up from 39,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $56.39. About 8.70 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 25/04/2018 – Dubai’s Delta Partners Hires Ex-Verizon Strategy Chief Chestnutt; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Effective Tax Rate 24% to 26%; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 10/04/2018 – Verizon Cites Ransomware as ‘Top Cybersecurity Threat’

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones And Associate Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 7,252 shares. Bbr Prns Limited Company owns 42,809 shares. Moreover, D L Carlson Invest Group Inc has 0.98% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 17,394 shares. Blair William & Il holds 0.49% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 415,302 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 2,556 shares. Blue Cap reported 1,141 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 54,852 were accumulated by Moody Financial Bank Division. Yhb Invest Advsr, a Connecticut-based fund reported 20,019 shares. Fulton Natl Bank Na holds 0.09% or 6,611 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 842,432 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance Com holds 0.97% or 404,900 shares. 176,500 are held by Matthew 25. Florida-based Aviance Capital Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.51% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Bessemer Group Inc holds 0% or 3,912 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 148,760 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waters Parkerson Limited Company stated it has 372,133 shares. Advisor Partners Limited reported 121,073 shares. Park Circle holds 0.03% or 800 shares. Moreover, Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.27% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 17,566 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 55,989 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York owns 0.02% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 39,633 shares. The Virginia-based Alexandria Ltd Llc has invested 0.26% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The Massachusetts-based Cambridge Trust has invested 1.54% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Earnest Limited Liability has 0% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1,937 shares. Guyasuta Advisors invested in 44,674 shares. Valicenti Advisory Svcs has 174,244 shares for 4.92% of their portfolio. Moreover, Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd has 0.14% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lvw Advsr Lc has invested 1.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Annex Advisory Services Llc reported 3,832 shares.

