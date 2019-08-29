Greenwood Gearhart Lowered Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Share Price Declined; Ituran Location And Control Shs (ITRN) Holder Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Has Lowered Its Stake

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 2,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 65,784 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.20M, down from 68,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $127.83. About 2.79M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Ituran Location And Control Shs (ITRN) by 17.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 28,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.39% . The institutional investor held 133,799 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, down from 162,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Ituran Location And Control Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $545.81 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $25.94. About 18,086 shares traded. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) has declined 14.68% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRN News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Latin America Fund/US Adds Ituran Location; 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q REV. $63.1M; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Rev $63.1M; 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend; 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q EPS 54C; 22/03/2018 Ituran Location Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q EPS 54c; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Net $11.3M

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 15.98 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Nippon Life Insur has 0.93% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 23,819 were accumulated by Meridian Counsel Inc. Inspirion Wealth Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 2,100 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management has 2.02% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Guinness Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 134,911 shares. Lvm Cap Ltd Mi owns 121,709 shares. Lsv Asset Management, Illinois-based fund reported 6.45 million shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 1.18% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Bank & Trust Trust holds 20,743 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Co holds 94,984 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Grimes And Com accumulated 0.63% or 57,865 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.72% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 742,385 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Poplar Forest Cap Ltd Liability holds 16,657 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Woodstock has 89,618 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.