Greenwood Gearhart Lowered Its United Technologies (UTX) Position by $1.97 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder 10-15 Associates Decreased Its Stake as Shares Declined

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 14,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 259,122 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.18 million, down from 273,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $46.97. About 11.05 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 21.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 15,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 56,912 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.41M, down from 72,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $131.13. About 1.94M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION VALUES COLLECTION AT UTC AT APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EU set to clear $23 billion UTC, Rockwell Collins deal; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Statement on Third Point; 05/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney wins JetBlue engine order; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q EPS $1.62

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.31 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc, which manages about $257.00M and $373.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 17,617 shares to 96,992 shares, valued at $10.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discovery Communications Class A (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 14,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHV).

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54M and $460.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,689 shares to 120,138 shares, valued at $16.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 23,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 370,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 15.87 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.