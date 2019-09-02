Greenwood Gearhart Lowered Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $2.38 Million; Tower Research Capital Trc Has Lifted Bank Amer (BAC) Stake by $2.36 Million

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 25.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 6,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 18,388 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, down from 24,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/03/2018 – Adient and Boeing to showcase their collaboration in aircraft seating at Aircraft Interiors Expo; 08/03/2018 – American Airlines to Retire 45 Boeing 737s Over Next Two Years; 17/04/2018 – NTSB REGULATOR FOCUSING ON A MISSING ENGINE FAN BLADE IN SOUTHWEST FLIGHT TUESDAY – CHAIRMAN; 04/04/2018 – Boeing ‘Confident’ About Continuing Trade Talks; 13/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS KNOWS OF “ANTI-AMERICAN” LEGISLATION PROJECT IN RUSSIA, IS STUDYING POSSIBLE INFLUENCE ON BUSINESS IN RUSSIA — IFAX; 16/03/2018 – Boeing: Elected David Calhoun to Role of Lead Director; 25/04/2018 – BOEING GLOBAL SERVICES LANDED $5B IN ORDERS IN 1Q 2018; 25/04/2018 – Boeing cruises past forecasts as margins, sales grow; 21/05/2018 – Boeing Faces Fresh Union Vote; 12/04/2018 – Boeing CEO Takes Playful Jab at Musk’s Rocket-Launched Tesla

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 15824.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc bought 87,352 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 87,904 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, up from 552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 41.33M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/05/2018 – resTORbio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 04/05/2018 – BUYOUT FIRM WORKING WITH BANK OF AMERICA, NOMURA TO SEEK BUYERS; 27/04/2018 – Ex-BofA Executive Malik Seeks $100 Million in Defamation Claim; 16/05/2018 – Flex Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – Dana Inc at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Auto Summit Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Zogenix Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: BofA defrauded clients as it secretly routed trades to Bernie Madoff; 16/05/2018 – Mednax Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Warren Buffett just made a quick $12 billion on a clever Bank of America investment

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stewart & Patten reported 2,100 shares. Senator Investment Gp Limited Partnership has invested 4.73% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cypress Cap Management Lc (Wy) holds 0.96% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,882 shares. Vantage Inv Lc has invested 0.95% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus holds 0.2% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 55,207 shares. Novare Cap Limited Company has 0.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,519 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Llc has 0.03% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Asset Management holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 24,591 shares. Beese Fulmer Mngmt reported 36,327 shares. Ccm Invest Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 25,268 shares. Peoples Financial reported 1.3% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.81% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mariner Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.25% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). United (D B A Uas Asset Management) has 0.94% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,465 shares. Moreover, Darsana Ptnrs LP has 4.41% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 308,500 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.30B for 39.07 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 114,436 shares to 87,920 shares, valued at $7.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 52,532 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,841 shares, and cut its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).