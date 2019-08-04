Greenwood Gearhart Lifted Wal (WMT) Position by $744,281; National Investment Services Has Cut Its Dollar Tree Stores (DLTR) Holding by $508,515

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 7,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 79,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.74M, up from 71,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $312.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $109.4. About 5.17M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 20/04/2018 – Living In an Amazon vs. Walmart World; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – JAMES CASH IS RETIRING FROM BOARD; 30/04/2018 – WALMART INTERNATIONAL CEO JUDITH MCKENNA SPEAKS ON CALL; 09/04/2018 – Walmart, Kroger and Meijer Fresh Produce Leaders featured at Organic Produce Summit 2018 – Retailer Roundtable; 18/05/2018 – WALMART SAID IN TALKS TO SELL BRAZIL OPS STAKE FOR BRL8B: VALOR; 15/05/2018 – Walmart just abandoned cashierless checkout, and it reveals a huge challenge in its battle with Amazon; 19/03/2018 – Walmart Expanding Installation And Assembly Services Through Handy — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: LATEST: Flipkart board approves $15 billion deal with Walmart; 23/04/2018 – Dealbook: Has Walmart Beaten Amazon for Control of Flipkart?: DealBook Briefing; 10/05/2018 – Walmart Go Back! Some Indian trader, farmer groups decry Flipkart deal

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Stores Inc. (DLTR) by 14.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 4,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 28,773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, down from 33,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Stores Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $96.87. About 2.42M shares traded or 18.44% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 07/03/2018 – Soft forecast deals a blow to Dollar Tree; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 1.4 PCT

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22B and $91.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 13,239 shares to 37,974 shares, valued at $939,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) by 6,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,032 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA).

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82M for 26.91 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

