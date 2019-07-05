Greenwood Gearhart Lifted Wal (WMT) Holding by $744,281 as Market Value Rose; Stanley Black & Decker Com (SWK) Shareholder Buckingham Capital Management Has Raised Holding

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 7,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.74M, up from 71,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $320.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $112.32. About 2.74M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 08/03/2018 – WALMART ASSOCIATES IN CALIFORNIA TO GET $34M IN CASH BONUSES; 17/05/2018 – As oil rises, warnings emerge from U.S. retailers; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS WALMART’S Aa2 L-T & PRIME-1 SHORT-TERM RATINGS; 09/05/2018 – Walmart confirms $16bn stake in India’s Flipkart; 07/03/2018 – International Products Group names veteran Amazon, Walmart buyer Jeff Fernandez Executive Vice President; 11/05/2018 – WALMART SETTLES DISPUTE W/LABOR ACTIVISTS OVER WORKER PROTEST; 08/05/2018 – Post-Star: New strip mall proposed across from Walmart on Route 9; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 04/05/2018 – USA Today: Walmart takes fight with Amazon to India: Looking to buy stake in Flipkart, reports say; 17/05/2018 – Walmart Holds Its Ground in U.S. Amid Unseasonable April Weather

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (SWK) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 3,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 44,443 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05M, up from 41,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $147.02. About 390,179 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 5.84% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER REAFFIRMS ADJ EPS FORECAST; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Achieves Science Based Target Recognition for Environmental Goals; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.30 TO $8.50; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Stanley Black; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Cuts 2018 View To EPS $7.40-EPS $7.60 for M&A, Tax Charges; 26/04/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWK); 07/05/2018 – STANLEY BLACK TO OFFER SKILLSOFT’S SKILLS TRAINING GLOBALLY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kohls Corp Com Stk (NYSE:KSS) by 68,000 shares to 89,513 shares, valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 64,046 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,119 shares, and cut its stake in Children’s Place Inccom Stk (NASDAQ:PLCE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

