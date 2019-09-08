Greenwood Gearhart Lifted Its Wal (WMT) Position by $744,281; Shareholder Kdi Capital Partners Upped Adobe Systems (ADBE) Holding

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 2,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 54,995 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.66 million, up from 52,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $284.94. About 2.27 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 7,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 79,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.74M, up from 71,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $324.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 4.35 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 30/03/2018 – Walmart-Humana Talks Put New Pressure on Remaining Players in Health Care; 09/05/2018 – SOFTBANK’S SON: INVESTMENT IN FLIPKART HAS ALMOST DOUBLED; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY SAM’S CLUB COMPARABLE SALES, WITHOUT FUEL UP 3.8 PCT; 08/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Flipkart-Walmart deal likely by end of week; 06/04/2018 – Home Chef in sale talks with Kroger; 30/05/2018 – Walmart unveils a new employee perk: College tuition; 04/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 02/04/2018 – ARVEST BANK IS AN ARKANSAS BANK MAJORITY-OWNED BY THE FAMILY OF WALMART INC WMT.N FOUNDER SAM WALTON; 11/04/2018 – Walmart Is Said Favored Over Amazon to Buy India’s Top E-tailer; 20/03/2018 – Walmart to bring FedEx shops into 500 of its US stores

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $283.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 51,412 shares to 67,086 shares, valued at $4.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 10,752 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,648 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

