Greenwood Gearhart Lifted Holding in Unilever Nv (UN) by $370,800; Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Has Decreased Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $583,800 as Stock Price Declined

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Unilever Nv (UN) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 6,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 156,619 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.51 million, up from 150,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Unilever Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $59.5. About 961,808 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 13/04/2018 – Unilever faces potential shareholder unrest over pay policy; 14/03/2018 – Unilever board meets to choose base for unified company; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Lotus Herbals sues Hindustan Unilever for ad leaked on social media – Economic Times; 22/03/2018 – Unilever shareholders speak out over London delisting fears; 15/03/2018 – Unilever move to Rotterdam dents May’s Brexit vow of business as usual; 19/04/2018 – Unilever To Start a Share Buy-Back Program of Up to EUR6B in May; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER SAYS ALL RESOLUTIONS APPROVED AT AGM; 23/03/2018 – Unilever shareholder balks at London HQ move; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Divorces the U.K. (Video); 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA 1Q REV. 25.8B NAIRA

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company sold 4,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 99,300 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.83 million, down from 103,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $130.99. About 3.21 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON

More notable recent The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Extraordinary International Misunderstanding: The UN’s International Narcotics Control Board’s Cannabis Quotas Are Not What The Media Portrays – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Oil Markets Ignoring The Geopolitical Risk Premium? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “IFF Reconfirms Sustainability Goals as it Celebrates Climate Week; Signs UN’s Business Ambition for 1.5°C: Our Only Future – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) were released by: Time.com and their article: “Melania Trump Rings Opening Bell at New York Stock Exchange – TIME” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Nydailynews.com‘s news article titled: “Parents of UN students donâ€™t want them in photo op with Melania Trump – New York Daily News” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc, which manages about $257.00M and $373.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 15,166 shares to 56,912 shares, valued at $7.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 6,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,984 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.37 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 932,402 are held by Scotia Cap Incorporated. 169,271 are owned by Bessemer Group. Congress Asset Management Ma has invested 0.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Private Asset Mngmt Inc reported 97,643 shares. First Long Island Investors Limited Liability owns 1.88% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 108,467 shares. Bennicas And Inc owns 0.98% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 8,450 shares. Freestone Holdg has 67,037 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Alpine Woods Investors Llc holds 100,618 shares. Tealwood Asset Management accumulated 1.57% or 27,675 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.63% stake. Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Company (Wy) has invested 0.7% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). British Columbia Invest Mgmt accumulated 917,061 shares. Westwood Corp Il holds 0.09% or 4,950 shares. Saratoga & Invest reported 219,561 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Co holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 109,750 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “$8B in opioid damage demanded from J&J, McKesson – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “6 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson’s Dead Serious Opioid Issues – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s How Rising Litigation Charges Are Impacting Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings – Forbes” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 8,000 shares to 581,000 shares, valued at $156.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stmicroelectronics Nv (NYSE:STM) by 68,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX).