Greenwood Gearhart Increased Its Wal (WMT) Holding by $744,281; Gates Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) by $13.87 Million

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 7,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 79,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.74 million, up from 71,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $114.26. About 4.58M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Walmart Steps Toward Flipkart Acquisition By Completing Due Diligence; 24/04/2018 – DOORDASH ADDS WALMART GROCERY DELIVERY SERVICE IN ATLANTA; 12/04/2018 – Euan Rocha: Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart, deal likely by end-June – sources:; 19/04/2018 – Expect to see more colored tops and denim worn by employees at Walmart; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week: sources MUMBAI (Reuters) – Walmart; 12/04/2018 – Julie Zhu: Exclusive: Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart, deal likely by end-June; 29/03/2018 – Walmart: Company Unveils Sustainability Roadmap to Engage Its Chinese Suppliers; 08/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 30/03/2018 – Kaiser Health: Walmart In Preliminary Talks To Buy Humana Amid Flurry Of Acquisitions, Mergers In Health Industry; 20/03/2018 – FedEx To Place 500 Locations In Walmart Stores — MarketWatch

Gates Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 10.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc sold 175,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The hedge fund held 1.49 million shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.43 million, down from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $95.47. About 351,166 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82; 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 45,209 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). 2,597 are held by Mariner Ltd Liability Corp. Golden Gate Private Equity invested in 62,000 shares. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 5,780 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 104,991 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 8,205 are held by Commercial Bank Of Hawaii. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 100,279 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 114,170 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Financial Bank Of America De invested in 453,298 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 300,495 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 43,123 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs Inc owns 11,048 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Company holds 15,829 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Foundry Ltd reported 0.12% stake.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $33.40 million activity.

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exela Technologies Inc by 354,452 shares to 6.24M shares, valued at $20.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1.58M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Seritage Growth Pptys.

