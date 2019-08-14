Greenwood Gearhart Holds Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ); Cal Maine Foods (CALM) Shareholder Stone Ridge Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake as Shares Declined

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cal Maine Foods Inc (CALM) by 50.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 10,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The hedge fund held 9,996 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $446,000, down from 20,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cal Maine Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $41.69. About 365,047 shares traded. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) has declined 11.03% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CALM News: 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods 3Q EPS $1.99; 26/04/2018 – Cal-Maine at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 30/03/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS, NAMES SHERMAN MILLER PRESIDENT & COO; 02/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE 3Q EPS $1.99, EST. $1.26; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods 3Q Net $96.3M; 24/05/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. to Participate in the Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 16/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS INC – CO WAS NOTIFIED AFTER CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON APRIL 13, 2018, BY ROSE ACRE FARMS OF SEYMOUR, INDIANA, OF A VOLUNTARY EGG RECALL; 16/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Announces Voluntary Shell Egg Recall Due to Possible Health Risk; 17/04/2018 – Cal-Maine at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Apr 27; 16/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS INC CALM.O – EGGS INVOLVED IN RECALL HAVE POTENTIAL TO BE CONTAMINATED WITH SALMONELLA BRAENDERUP

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 24.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 9,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 48,752 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, up from 39,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $56.37. About 11.03 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…; 27/03/2018 – Verizon Risk Report Transforms Security Decision Making; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings, spurred by growth in wireless business; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: All Six Shareholder Proposals Defeated at Annual Meeting; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Frontier’s B3 corporate family rating, outlook changed to stable; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 15/05/2018 – Coming up at 10a ET on @SquawkStreet: Verizon Communications chairman & chief executive officer Lowell McAdam joins @DavidFaber to talk deals, 5G, and more; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Wireless – 03/13/2018 01:49 PM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold CALM shares while 56 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 28.88 million shares or 0.84% less from 29.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 16,411 shares to 324,341 shares, valued at $31.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 6,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.