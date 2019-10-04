Greenwood Gearhart Holds Position in Novartis Ag (NVS); Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Share Price Rose While Bluemar Capital Management Has Upped Holding by $2.42 Million

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 25.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 18,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The hedge fund held 93,839 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.04 million, up from 74,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 7.59M shares traded or 510.98% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – TSYS WILL PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR BANK’S COMMERCIAL CARD PROGRAM; 06/03/2018 TSYS Extends Agreement with Permanent TSB to Continue Processing its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SIGNED LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF WEST, A SUBSIDIARY OF BNP PARIBAS; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $3-EPS $3.10; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Total System Load Factor 85.1%; 24/04/2018 – TSS SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $4.25 TO $4.35, EST. $4.18; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Total System Services’ Senior Unsecured Note Issuance; 25/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $99 FROM $97; 21/04/2018 – DJ Total System Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSS); 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 15.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 10,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 79,296 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.24M, up from 68,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $85.78. About 1.36M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 09/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS NOVARTIS HAD FIRST MEETING WITH MICHAEL COHEN IN MARCH 2017, SAYS DETERMINED AFTER MEETING THAT COHEN WOULD BE UNABLE TO PROVIDE THE SERVICES ANTICIPATED; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO EVALUATE ORAL SOLIDS BUSINESS AT SANDOZ IN UNITED STATES, NO DECISIONS MADE YET; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 30/05/2018 – FDA expedites review of Novartis drug Promacta(R) for first-line severe aplastic anemia (SAA); 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 16/05/2018 – Novartis Is on a Journey; 27/03/2018 – Novartis Selling Consumer-healthcare JV Stake To GlaxoSmithKline — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – #3 Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan is raising the bar on second-gen cancer drug studies $NVS

Greenwood Gearhart Inc, which manages about $257.00 million and $373.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 4,346 shares to 28,159 shares, valued at $5.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,579 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO).

More notable recent Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Biotech Stock On The Radar: FDA Verdict Ahead For Pfenex’s Osteoporosis Biosimilar – Benzinga” on October 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J Settles Ohio Opioid Lawsuit, Teligent Explores Options For Certain Assets, Novartis Reports Cosentyx Data – Benzinga” published on October 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “VC Deals: Tencent Backs Indian B2B E-Commerce – Seeking Alpha” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “This Rockville biotech has added another deal to its growth plan – Washington Business Journal” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors May Want to Follow the Progress of These Biotechs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold TSS shares while 186 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 131.94 million shares or 0.26% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lee Danner And Bass holds 0.03% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) or 2,500 shares. 1.43M are held by Ameriprise Financial. Hartford Inv reported 0.06% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Harvest Management Limited Co has 1.32% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 7,500 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Communication reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.05% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 17,252 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 40,001 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Cap City Tru Com Fl has 44,094 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,558 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP has 0.16% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Group Limited Co invested 0.09% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 14,742 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd has 0.06% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 54,303 shares. Arbor Inv Limited Co has invested 0.12% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS).

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00M and $342.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Two Hbrs Invt Corp by 192,584 shares to 383,752 shares, valued at $4.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 8,127 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,202 shares, and cut its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT).