Greenwood Gearhart Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) Has Lifted by $566,164 as Market Value Declined; A F L A C (AFL) Stake Upped by Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in A F L A C Inc (AFL) by 210.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc bought 36,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 54,296 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 17,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in A F L A C Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $53.31. About 1.30M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aflac (A3 senior debt) With Stable Outlook; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – REITERATE 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Net $717M; 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 15/03/2018 – Aflac announces 5 businesses as Partners of the Year for exceptional service in 2017; 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘A+’ IFS to Aflac Japan Insurance Subsidiary; Outlook Stable

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 24.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 9,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 48,752 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, up from 39,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 6.94 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUY BACK $2.5B FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB. 21, 2025; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G CITIES ON TRACK TO LAUNCH LATER THIS YEAR; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Season; 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reported 24,168 shares stake. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 9,288 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Us Bank De invested in 2.86 million shares. Appleton Prns Incorporated Ma reported 98,768 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. The California-based Main Street Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 4.76% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Beech Hill Advsr Inc owns 20,506 shares. 7,216 were accumulated by Karpas Strategies Lc. Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt holds 1.37% or 44,215 shares in its portfolio. Essex Inv Management has invested 0.32% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Putnam Fl Management holds 141,382 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested in 0% or 777,928 shares. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Incorporated has invested 0.18% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested 1.22% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hilton Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 4,749 shares. Todd Asset Management Llc invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon to redeem select Verizon InterNotes® due 2022-2029 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Verizon stock drops after Citi downgrade – MarketWatch” published on July 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $904.16M and $630.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500/ Barra Growth Index (IVW) by 2,783 shares to 38,338 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $3.01 million activity. Lloyd Karole had bought 2,000 shares worth $99,659 on Friday, March 22. LAKE CHARLES D II sold 37,880 shares worth $1.82M.