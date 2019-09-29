Greenwood Gearhart Has Upped Southern Co (SO) Holding by $2.76 Million; Firstenergy (FE) Stake Has Increased by Causeway Capital Management Llc

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 20.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 638,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 3.79M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $162.17M, up from 3.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $48.43. About 3.38M shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 29/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS SEEKS EMERGENCY ORDER TO AVERT POWER CRIS; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC EPS 67C, EST. 68C; 29/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY: SEEKS ACTION ON CERTAIN COAL, NUKE PLANTS IN PJM; 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday, May 2, 2018; 15/04/2018 – The American Petroleum Institute joined the queue of entities opposed to bailing out FirstEnergy Solutions, a struggling coal and nuclear utility; 09/03/2018 – NJ Governor: Readout of Call Between Governor Phil Murphy and FirstEnergy President and CEO Chuck Jones; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY RAISED FORECAST FOR 2018 GAAP EARNINGS; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy 1Q Net $1.2B; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.61-EPS $3.91; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SUPPORTS BANKRUPT UNIT’S CALL FOR FEDERAL AID

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 112.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 50,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 94,664 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.23M, up from 44,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $61.77. About 2.99M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS ON CALL; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Target Completion for the Sales of Gulf Power and Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Stanton and Plant Oleander Is the 1H of 2019; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CUTS HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 49% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN IN FINAL STAGES OF 1/3 STAKE IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO; 16/04/2018 – Southern Co Raises Quarterly Dividend to 60c; 23/05/2018 – Southern Power to Sell 33% Interest in Solar Portfolio to Global Atlantic Fincl Group for $1.175 Billion; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.80 TO $2.95, EST. $2.89; 29/05/2018 – Southern Co Acquires 100-Megawatt Wind Facility in Oklahoma

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Share Price Has Gained 140%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top â€œOktoberfest Stocksâ€ to Consider Buying Now — or at Any Time of the Year – The Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Share Price Is Down 81% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on September 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 29, 2019.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc, which manages about $257.00 million and $373.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 27,725 shares to 89,654 shares, valued at $5.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 18,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,621 shares, and cut its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcrae Capital Mgmt owns 14,600 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. 7,767 were reported by Davy Asset Ltd. Pinnacle Advisory Gp Inc holds 0.03% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 7,970 shares. Provise Management Ltd holds 0.36% or 48,951 shares in its portfolio. Aldebaran Finance Incorporated accumulated 17,579 shares. Macnealy Hoover Invest Management Inc holds 5,650 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Bollard Gru Limited Liability Company holds 0.58% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 303,094 shares. Magellan Asset Ltd holds 436,563 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability has invested 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Zevin Asset Limited Company holds 5,300 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0.1% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). First Tru Advsr LP reported 1.92 million shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag reported 2.19 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

More notable recent FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FirstEnergy: Growth Catalysts In The Face Of High Debt – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Like FirstEnergy Corp.â€™s (NYSE:FE) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 36% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Jersey Central Power & Light Installing New Automated Devices to Help Reduce Duration of Power Outages – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 70,150 shares to 2.57M shares, valued at $45.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 508,649 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.57M shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.