Greenwood Gearhart Has Upped Its Stake in Wal (WMT) by $744,281; Cullen Frost Bankers Lifted Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by $5.89 Million as Share Value Rose

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 58,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 338,564 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.20 million, up from 280,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $108.69. About 8.02M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Cable One Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN: CONTRACT TO IMPLEMENT BLACK KNIGHT LOANSPHERE EMPOWER; 14/05/2018 – MyAllies News: JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan CEO Sees Long Timeline, Big Goals for Health Venture; 14/03/2018 – SWISSCOM AG SCMN.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 480 FROM SFR 429; 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan Casts a Wary Eye on `Unhelpful’ Rates/USD Correlation; 10/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 20/03/2018 – Ghana to name four lead advisors for $2.5 bln Eurobond sale; 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Chase and Jaguar Land Rover Renew Private Label Agreement

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 7,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 79,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.74M, up from 71,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $324.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $113.81. About 6.91 million shares traded or 17.74% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 16/03/2018 – WALMART IS SAID NEARING $7 BILLION FLIPKART DEAL IN INDIA PUSH – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 14/03/2018 – Walmart to expand grocery delivery business to 800 stores by year’s end; 19/04/2018 – Walmart: There’s A ‘Real Need’ for This Company — Barrons.com; 22/03/2018 – Kohl’s, Walmart and Kroger’s Take Top Spots in Ad Effectiveness for February; 17/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Walmart Gets Support Of Flipkart Shareholders, Excluding SoftBank; 22/05/2018 – India’s small vendors try to topple Walmart’s $16bn Flipkart deal; 08/05/2018 – Ed Tobin: Exclusive: Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with #Uber, #Lyft fail to take off; 09/05/2018 – Walmart and Amazon set for arms race over India distribution; 09/05/2018 – Walmart to Fund Deal With Newly Issued Debt, Cash on Hand; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Takeda snatches Shire in sweetened $62.4 bln deal

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com (NYSE:AWK) by 3,861 shares to 44,930 shares, valued at $4.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co Com by 18,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,029 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Large Cap Etf (VV).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan completes InstaMed purchase – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Editor’s Notebook: JPMorgan’s entry could change banking landscape – Triangle Business Journal” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: JPMorgan (NYSE: $JPM) Announces 5-Year Deal with AI Marketing Firm Persado and Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader in Enterprise BI Platforms – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “4 Online Banks With Daily Balance Notifications – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

