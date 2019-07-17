Greenwood Gearhart Has Upped Its Stake in Wal (WMT) by $744,281 as Stock Price Rose; Transamerica Financial Advisors Lowered Fiserv (FISV) Position by $628,642; Shares Rose

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 7,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.74 million, up from 71,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $327.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $114.76. About 3.41 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 24/04/2018 – DoorDash Tests Grocery Delivery With Walmart, Challenging Amazon; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to Place FedEx Office Locations in Walmart Stores Over Next Two Years; 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-SoftBank chief Son undecided on selling stake in India’s Flipkart – Economic Times; 18/04/2018 – WOWT 6 News: BREAKING: Omaha police are on scene of a reported shooting at the Irvington Walmart Supercenter; 09/05/2018 – CalSTRS opts to engage with assault weapon retailers, not divest; 29/05/2018 – WALMART COMBINES REAL ESTATE AND CENTRAL OPERATIONS IN ONE ROLE; 09/05/2018 – Walmart fought hard for this deal because it could be crucial in its fight against Amazon; 22/05/2018 – Chicken Of The Sea International Resolves Antitrust Lawsuit With Walmart, Terms Include New Business Agreement With The Retailer; 14/03/2018 – Walmart is finally getting serious about grocery delivery; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- AT LEAST ONE BUYOUT FIRM PLANS TO BREAK UP WALMART’S BRAZIL OPERATION FOR EVENTUAL RESALE, IPO OF DIFFERENT BANNERS

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 99.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc sold 3,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 12 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 3,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $93.91. About 1.91 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $317.88 million for 28.98 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Missouri-based Financial Counselors has invested 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Bell Savings Bank reported 11,506 shares stake. Massmutual Company Fsb Adv holds 0% or 70,911 shares in its portfolio. 14,444 are held by Fayez Sarofim And Comm. Webster Natl Bank N A has 0.98% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 78,005 shares. Schmidt P J Invest Management Incorporated has invested 0.12% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Swiss National Bank holds 2.27M shares. Brant Point Management Limited Liability Company owns 0.47% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 42,700 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Brown Brothers Harriman And Co reported 1,892 shares. Daiwa Sb invested in 0.22% or 12,830 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd invested in 797 shares. The Maine-based Headinvest Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.24% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited has 381,486 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio.