Greenwood Gearhart Has Upped Its Southern Co (SO) Stake; 1832 Asset Management LP Has Decreased Netease (NTES) Holding

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased Netease Inc (NTES) stake by 1.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 3,300 shares as Netease Inc (NTES)’s stock declined 19.12%. The 1832 Asset Management Lp holds 170,364 shares with $44.58 million value, down from 173,664 last quarter. Netease Inc now has $35.48B valuation. The stock increased 1.37% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $277.3. About 223,235 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 26/03/2018 – BEIJING — Chinese internet technology services provider NetEase will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q EPS 91c; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-New international Beijing airport to open October next year – China Daily; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 26/03/2018 – China’s NetEase aims to make online retail as large as games; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 20/03/2018 – NetEase Presents New Real-Time Sci-Fi Strategy Title, Galactic Frontline, at GDC 2018; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-China to reveal third set of mixed-ownership reform firms in H1 – China Securities Journal

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased Southern Co (SO) stake by 112.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Greenwood Gearhart Inc acquired 50,198 shares as Southern Co (SO)’s stock rose 7.01%. The Greenwood Gearhart Inc holds 94,664 shares with $5.23 million value, up from 44,466 last quarter. Southern Co now has $62.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $59.74. About 1.87M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 10/05/2018 – Southern Co: New Construction Milestones Reached at Vogtle Nuclear Expansion; 16/04/2018 – Southern Co. Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 21/05/2018 – SO: NOW SEES NEED TO RAISE $3 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EACH OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS VOGTLE NUCLEAR PROJECT ‘ON TRACK’; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 23/04/2018 – CROWLEY, SOUTHERN CO. UNIT TO BUILD PUERTO RICO LNG MICROGRIDS

1832 Asset Management Lp increased Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) stake by 850,200 shares to 898,200 valued at $112.11 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) stake by 4,729 shares and now owns 4,929 shares. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NetEase has $32600 highest and $274.6000 lowest target. $305.87’s average target is 10.30% above currents $277.3 stock price. NetEase had 8 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, September 6 report. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $31700 target in Monday, September 9 report.

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $2.34 EPS, up 30.00% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.8 per share. NTES’s profit will be $299.43M for 29.63 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.44 actual EPS reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.98% negative EPS growth.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) stake by 34,169 shares to 12,339 valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) stake by 4,247 shares and now owns 37,579 shares. Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Southern (NYSE:SO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Southern has $6400 highest and $5400 lowest target. $60’s average target is 0.44% above currents $59.74 stock price. Southern had 8 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 6 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) on Friday, August 16 with “Underweight” rating. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, September 12 report. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $6000 target in Thursday, August 1 report.