Greenwood Gearhart Has Trimmed Its Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $352,782; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose While Vantage Investment Partners Has Lowered Holding by $25.00 Million

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 213,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 831,687 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.09M, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 06/03/2018 – Trifacta Available for Deployment Through Microsoft Azure to Provide Faster Data Wrangling & Analytics in the Cloud; 12/03/2018 – President Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft is letting the firms it partners with keep the rights to their tech; 12/05/2018 – Google’s flashy A.I. demo overshadowed Microsoft’s focus on work; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Bets on Faster Chips, AI Services, to Win Cloud Wars; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS INVESTORS SHOULD BE PAYING MORE ATTENTION TO CHINA; SAYS SOME RESIST BECAUSE IT SEEMS TOO DIFFICULT OR TOO FAR AWAY; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – FORMATION OF TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS; 02/04/2018 – Kenna Security Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 2,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 65,784 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.20 million, down from 68,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 5.95 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat; 16/03/2018 – J&J – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR OFFER WILL END ON JUNE 15, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 11/04/2018 – Asbestos in Talc Products Verdict Means J&J, Imerys Owe Million; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pettee Invsts Inc holds 11.81% or 133,959 shares in its portfolio. Knott David M, a New York-based fund reported 7,280 shares. Btim Corporation invested 1.47% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 1.52M are owned by Asset Mngmt One Limited. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp holds 372,463 shares or 2.35% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Trust Co reported 21,504 shares. Private Wealth Incorporated holds 1.77% or 33,838 shares in its portfolio. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt stated it has 8,092 shares. Shayne And Com Ltd Liability holds 1,800 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Communications Lc has invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Arvest Bancshares Tru Division has 1.54% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 159,679 shares. State Street has 1.69% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 155.14 million shares. Dearborn Prns Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 296,291 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.69% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 1.56 million shares. Waters Parkerson And Communication Lc has invested 1.9% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.38 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Badgley Phelps Bell owns 382,977 shares or 2.74% of their US portfolio. Essex Invest Ltd Liability Com has 93,818 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Brave Asset Mngmt owns 44,883 shares. Marketfield Asset Ltd owns 42,406 shares or 2.12% of their US portfolio. Alyeska Gp Limited Partnership accumulated 0.91% or 551,246 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Llc invested in 1.31M shares. Ci stated it has 1.82% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New York-based Levin Cap Strategies Lp has invested 5.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Oregon-based Orca Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 6.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hotchkis And Wiley Mngmt Llc invested in 3.3% or 7.00M shares. Gardner Russo And Gardner Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,795 shares. Blair William And Il reported 2.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 5.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Advent De stated it has 0.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sphera Funds Mgmt owns 61,397 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.