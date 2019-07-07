Greenwood Gearhart Has Trimmed Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $2.38 Million as Stock Declined; Silver Point Capital LP Has Cut Its Stake in Caesars Entmt (CZR) by $79.51 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 25.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 6,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,388 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01 million, down from 24,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $355.86. About 3.21M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q CORE EPS $3.64, EST. $2.58; 30/05/2018 – Agylstor™, a High Density Computational Storage Leader, Announces Investment From Boeing HorizonX Ventures; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IT’S MULLING ADDITIONAL BOEING 737 MAX JETS; 11/03/2018 – The Chinese yuan is growing in purchasing power, making Apple, Boeing and Delta more enticing to Chinese buyers. But if U.S. regulators raise more red flags about such transactions, it could start to stir some serious threats to capitalism; 13/04/2018 – IF RUSSIAN LEGISLATION ADOPTED RUSSIA WILL STOP EXPORTING TITANIUM TO BOEING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN SENATOR; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Rev $23.4B; 20/03/2018 – BOEING’S TINSETH: STILL WORK TO DO TO CLOSE NMA BUSINESS CASE; 25/04/2018 – BOEING STARTS QUARTERLY EARNINGS CALL; 20/03/2018 – BOEING: BOEING, SKYUP AIRLINES FINALIZE ORDER FIVE 737 MAX; 23/03/2018 – End to Boeing trade case good news for aerospace: Bombardier

Silver Point Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 37.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp sold 9.94M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16.23M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.08M, down from 26.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.18. About 13.79M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of Immersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for; 21/05/2018 – TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS CUTS STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT TO 4.2 PCT AS OF MAY 17, 2018 FROM 7.7 PCT STAKE AS OF DEC 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZR); 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT BOARD OKS BUYBACK OF UP TO $500M SHRS; 06/03/2018 MOODY’S ASSIGNS CAA1 CFR TO BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q EPS $2.48; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q ADJ EBITDA $491M; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of lmmersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for Kind Heaven

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 111,000 shares. Bb&T accumulated 10,354 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 0.02% or 16.21 million shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc holds 0.03% or 14,633 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Ls Inv Advsr Ltd reported 13,838 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Great West Life Assurance Comm Can holds 356,885 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability reported 0.04% stake. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & reported 2.77% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd invested in 28,625 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 50,000 shares. 13D Limited Company stated it has 1.72 million shares. Advisory Alpha accumulated 57 shares or 0% of the stock. Trexquant Inv Lp accumulated 366,516 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 49.15 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 12,637 shares valued at $5.03 million was sold by McAllister Kevin G. Shares for $7.83 million were sold by Smith Gregory D.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Holdings invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 5,929 are held by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Liability reported 0.17% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Jones Financial Lllp reported 2,784 shares. Btim Corporation has 4,225 shares. Zeke Cap Limited Com stated it has 0.42% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Winch Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Com owns 286 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Beach Invest Counsel Inc Pa has 0.08% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,789 shares. Sta Wealth Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bowling Port Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.34% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,638 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc holds 653 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Signature Estate & Invest Advisors Ltd Company invested in 0.03% or 886 shares. Essex Fincl stated it has 23,812 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial holds 1.1% or 63,632 shares. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Trust Division reported 13,498 shares.