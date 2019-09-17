Greenwood Gearhart Has Lowered Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $856,856 as Share Value Declined; Steel Dynamics (STLD) Shareholder Lsv Asset Management Lifted Holding

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 12.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 2,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 16,034 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.84M, down from 18,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $5.35 during the last trading session, reaching $384.2. About 2.87M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 11/04/2018 – BOC AVIATION – NOTIFIED BY CERTAIN AIRLINE CUSTOMERS OF INTENTION TO BUY 10 AIRCRAFT INCLUDING 5 SCHEDULED FOR DELIVERY IN 2018; 08/03/2018 – American Airlines to Retire 45 Boeing 737s Over Next Two Years; 22/05/2018 – Airbus says will obey WTO ruling on aircraft subsidies; 22/03/2018 – Norway plans to buy electric planes, mimicking green car success; 04/04/2018 – Boeing KC-46 Tanker Program Completes Fuel On-load Certification Testing; 09/03/2018 – Boeing is targeting operating cashflow of $15 billion and combined research & development and capital expenditure of $5.9 billion this year; 01/05/2018 – KLX Agrees to Sell Its Aerospace Solutions Group Business to Boeing for $63/Share; 06/04/2018 – BOEING: ORDER ALSO INCL. 787-8 & 787-9 MODELS; 09/03/2018 – Memories of Boeing and the unique 747

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) by 64.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 739,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The institutional investor held 1.88M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.71M, up from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $30.96. About 1.94M shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – TRANSACTION HAS RECEIVED ALL REQUIRED CORPORATE APPROVALS FROM RESPECTIVE PARTIES; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics 1Q Net $227.6M; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics Sees Strong Domestic Steel Demand for 2018– Commodity Comment; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Acquiring Companhia Siderurgica Nacional LLC From CSN Steel; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O -TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NEAR-TERM EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Steel Dynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STLD)

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 138,000 shares to 623,502 shares, valued at $123.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,800 shares, and cut its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 41.22 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc, which manages about $257.00M and $373.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 27,556 shares to 163,235 shares, valued at $7.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 10,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,296 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

