Greenwood Gearhart Has Lifted Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $566,164 as Share Value Rose; Aristotle Fund LP Has Cut Position in Office Depot (ODP) by $5.98 Million as Share Price Declined

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc. (ODP) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 1.99 million shares as the company’s stock declined 36.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.20M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62M, down from 5.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.22. About 3.15 million shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 11.52% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice Pres and Chief Acctg Officer; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot Sees 2018 Sales Around $10.8B; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches `Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 06/04/2018 – US is being wrongly blamed for trade problems: Former Office Depot CEO; 12/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Awards Marketing Agency of Record Duties to WPP; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Office Depot “will no longer advertise” on Laura Ingraham’s show; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME ABOUT $360 MLN; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK THROUGH 2020; 18/04/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT REPORTS CHANNEL PARTNER PACT WITH MICROCORP

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 24.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 9,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,752 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, up from 39,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $57.94. About 6.38 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SAYS 5G DEPLOYMENT PROGRESSING AS PLANNED; ‘QUICKLY APPROACHING’ INITIAL LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICE LATER THIS YR; 15/05/2018 – Verizon has “no interest” in being a traditional TV network and is “plowing money” into the development of 5G, according to CEO Lowell McAdam; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: CONSUMER BUYING SHIFTING TO SERVICE FROM PHONE; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to repurchase debt securities; 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 05/05/2018 – Model Citizen App: Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path CommunicationsVerizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billi

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 500 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 0.03% or 1.58 million shares. Coatue Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 15,679 shares or 0% of the stock. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability reported 35,589 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Com stated it has 30,682 shares. Blair William & Company Il has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.15% or 2.80M shares. Creative Planning invested in 424,766 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Gru accumulated 0.03% or 5.96M shares. Signaturefd Lc holds 0% or 9,391 shares in its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Markets Inc has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Secor Cap Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0.06% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 74,670 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr Incorporated owns 24,873 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cleararc Inc holds 0.01% or 13,893 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ODP’s profit will be $27.32 million for 11.10 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Office Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Office Depot: The Transition Period Will Not Be So ‘Staple’ – Seeking Alpha” on October 23, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Office Depot (ODP) Reports Next Week: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on February 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Office Depot (ODP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Office Depot (ODP) Down 4.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Office Depot (ODP) a Great Stock for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 12, 2018.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Value Stocks to Buy for the Second Half – Investorplace.com” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T And Verizon: 6 10% High-Yield Trades – Seeking Alpha” published on June 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Back To A Troubling 4% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Defensive Names Could Help This Growth Sector ETF – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DOJ wants more concessions in reported Dish/T-Mobile deal – CNBC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4.76M were accumulated by Acadian Asset Management Llc. Goodwin Daniel L reported 34,700 shares stake. Private Trust Na stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Georgia-based Montag A And Associates Incorporated has invested 0.81% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Welch Group Limited Liability reported 480,703 shares. 2.18M were accumulated by Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Caprock Group Inc holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 43,493 shares. Wright Investors, Connecticut-based fund reported 6,181 shares. Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 41,225 shares. Glenview National Bank & Trust Tru Dept owns 64,699 shares. Benin Mgmt Corporation holds 7,432 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. The Vermont-based Maple Mgmt Inc has invested 1.87% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Dana Investment Advsrs stated it has 44,264 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Tiemann Inv Ltd invested in 14,444 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Advisory Rech Inc stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).