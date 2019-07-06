Greenwood Gearhart Has Increased Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) as Stock Value Rose; Intel (INTC) Position Maintained by Jolley Asset Management Llc

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 1141.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 80,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 87,911 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, up from 7,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $48.08. About 14.34M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 29/03/2018 – TURKEY INTEL ORGANIZATION NABS 6 GULEN SUSPECTS IN BALKANS: AA; 13/03/2018 – The Dow Jones industrial average rose more than 100 points at the open with Intel leading the gains; 26/04/2018 – Intel: Keller Joins From Tesla; 27/04/2018 – House Intel Dems: Intel Committee Ranking Member Schiff Statement on Release of Majority’s Russia Report; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS PATENT OFFICE REVIEW PROCESS THAT IS VALUED BY SILICON VALLEY TO WARD OFF INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 15/03/2018 – India Today: China flexes its military muscle power at LAC.Massive Chinese airforce build-up at LAC: Intel sources#ITVideoMor; 09/03/2018 – BREAKING: Intel considering range of acquisitions that could include a bid for Broadcom – Dow Jones; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Cognitive Systems EVP to Speak on the Intel Panel at CONNECTIONS™; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 11/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Intel Keynote and Session on Independent Living and the Smart Ho

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 24.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 9,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,752 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, up from 39,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $58.31. About 5.29 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON RETIREE-SHAREHOLDERS SAY ISS BACKED ITS PROPOSALS; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: CONSUMER BUYING SHIFTING TO SERVICE FROM PHONE; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 27/03/2018 – Verizon Risk Report Transforms Security Decision Making; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Pepsi Does – The Motley Fool” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FCC unanimous on authorizing automatic robocall blocking – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walmart launching online sales of AT&T plans, phones – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T And Verizon: 6 10% High-Yield Trades – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Arrow Financial Corporation has 0.75% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Tdam Usa reported 314,819 shares. Cohen Lawrence B accumulated 65,580 shares or 2.73% of the stock. Berkley W R Corp has invested 2.15% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Fifth Third Savings Bank reported 0.42% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability holds 0.52% or 143,561 shares. 16,374 were reported by Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,297 shares. Shelton Cap owns 12,024 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt invested 0.45% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Twin Mngmt Inc has invested 1.03% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd, a California-based fund reported 198,444 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management invested in 34,396 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Drexel Morgan has invested 0.19% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lvm Mgmt Limited Mi has invested 2.49% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Commercial Bank holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 407,985 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Co has 2.32 million shares. Becker Mngmt invested in 0.97% or 485,328 shares. Jolley Asset Management Ltd Company holds 87,911 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Commerce has 272,820 shares. Front Barnett Limited reported 23,757 shares. Highland LP reported 288,600 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Hamel Assoc holds 122,927 shares or 2.96% of its portfolio. Cypress Gp reported 0.49% stake. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mngmt has 11,624 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker has 0.65% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 42,276 shares. Wealthcare Management Limited Liability has invested 0% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Washington-based Garde Inc has invested 0.27% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Llc has 0.13% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.49% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23M and $138.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,022 shares to 99,797 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Movers: INTC, UTX – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “QQQ, CSCO, INTC, ADBE: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq Today: iQiyi Surges on Award; Intel, Cisco Struggle – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Intel and Micron stocks climb as trade war tensions ease, but analysts express caution – MarketWatch” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “AMD Rallies On Micron Earnings, Rumors Of Replacing Intel In Microsoft Surface Devices – Benzinga” with publication date: June 26, 2019.