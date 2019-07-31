Greenwood Gearhart Has Decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $352,782; Valuation Rose; Adage Capital Partners Gp Upped Its Ametek New (AME) Position

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 276.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 635,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 866,238 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.87M, up from 230,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $90.75. About 1.53M shares traded or 28.31% up from the average. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 15.52% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 09/05/2018 – David R. Samyn Elected Vice President And General Manager, Materials Analysis Division; 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE (PMCF) ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF SOUNDCOM CORPORATION TO AMETEK, INC. (NYSE: AME); 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corp to AMETEK, Inc; 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance (PMCF) Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corporation to AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 2,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,784 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.20M, down from 68,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $132.08. About 4.41 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31B for 16.51 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,700 were reported by Diker Ltd Liability Corp. Howland Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 151,346 shares or 1.72% of all its holdings. Everence Management reported 1.59% stake. Paragon Capital Mngmt holds 1.2% or 14,246 shares. Aristotle Cap Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 43,933 shares. Weik Cap stated it has 45,381 shares or 3.09% of all its holdings. Moller Financial, Illinois-based fund reported 7,525 shares. Bank reported 116,821 shares. 30,254 were accumulated by Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt. Cadinha & Limited Liability holds 144,165 shares or 3.95% of its portfolio. Wedgewood Prtnrs invested 0.06% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Oregon-based Ims Mgmt has invested 1.38% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 1.47% stake. 96,052 are owned by John G Ullman And Inc. Fairview Capital Inv Limited Company holds 2.57% or 342,846 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company holds 45,248 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability accumulated 280 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Incorporated Id holds 530,309 shares or 4.21% of its portfolio. Charter Tru accumulated 0.03% or 3,301 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 228,200 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Meritage Port Mngmt invested in 0.77% or 91,617 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). The Australia-based Amp Investors Limited has invested 0.06% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). 2,009 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. First Hawaiian Bancorp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Fmr Limited Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 9.36M shares. Cookson Peirce holds 0.06% or 8,560 shares. Laurion Cap Ltd Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Moreover, Diversified Trust has 0.02% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 65,484 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.35 million activity.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 100,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $9.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 433,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 800,000 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).