Greenwood Gearhart Has Decreased Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $352,782; Stock Value Declined; Matthews International Capital Management Has Decreased Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Holding by $1.02 Million as Stock Value Declined

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 2,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 65,784 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.20 million, down from 68,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $340.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.86. About 4.81 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Implement Actions Across Global Supply Chain; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE ADVANCE Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 25,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 2.57 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.37 million, down from 2.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.18B market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $43.15. About 4.28 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 07/03/2018 Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC; 30/03/2018 – U.S.-China Trade War Won’t Hit Taiwan Semiconductor Sector; 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology; 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finemark State Bank & accumulated 0.62% or 75,998 shares. Kj Harrison And Ptnrs Incorporated invested in 0.59% or 12,033 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.6% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Patten Patten Inc Tn reported 93,648 shares. Independent Franchise Prns Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 12.33% or 7.82 million shares. Hamilton Point Advisors Ltd Com holds 36,534 shares. The New Jersey-based Abner Herrman & Brock Limited has invested 2.58% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Intrust Fincl Bank Na holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 27,517 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc has 0.49% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Telos Cap Management invested in 27,577 shares or 1.2% of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co reported 0.09% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Davenport & Limited Liability Com holds 1.35M shares or 2.36% of its portfolio. Lafleur And Godfrey Ltd Llc reported 97,944 shares. Lbmc Investment Advsrs Ltd Company owns 3,109 shares. Kings Point Management reported 48,232 shares or 1.34% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.11 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

