Greenwood Gearhart Has Decreased Its Holding in Boeing Co (BA) by $2.38 Million; Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Raised Its Abbvie (ABBV) Stake by $13.60 Million as Stock Price Declined

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 25.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 6,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,388 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01 million, down from 24,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $355.86. About 2.60M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/05/2018 – DAE TO CONSIDER ISSUING INTERNATIONAL BOND IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 – CEO; 11/04/2018 – Boeing’s venture capital arm invests both outside the U.S. and in a space company for the second time in less than a month; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3 percent; 09/05/2018 – BOEING MAKING PROGRESS ON TIE-UP TALKS WITH EMBRAER; 23/05/2018 – XIAMEN AIRLINES TAKES DELIVERY OF ITS FIRST BOEING 737 MAX, EXPANDING FLEET TO 200 AIRPLANES; 18/04/2018 – FRANCE’S BEA SAYS TO HELP WITH INVESTIGATION INTO ENGINE BLOWOUT ON SOUTHWEST BOEING 737; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES SAYS NO FRESH TENDER PROCESS IN PLACE FOR 20-30 WIDEBODY JETS, BOEING MOU REMAINS; 16/03/2018 – There’s another space race in the works… this time it’s SpaceX vs. Boeing; 06/04/2018 – Boeing Nabs $12.3 Billion American Air Deal for 47 Dreamliners; 11/04/2018 – AZUL SA – ANNOUNCES THE LEASE OF TWO USED BOEING 737-400F TO SUPPORT THE RAPID GROWTH OF ITS CARGO BUSINESS UNIT, AZUL CARGO EXPRESS – SEC FILING

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 170,031 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.96 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $480.27M, up from 5.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $72.99. About 10.02M shares traded or 21.92% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS GLOBAL RESOLUTION OF HUMIRA® (ADALIMUMAB) PATENT; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.87, EST. $1.79; BOOSTS FORECAST; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie to Commence Self-Tender Offer for Up to $7.5B of Common Stk; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 24/05/2018 – Oncternal Announces Clinical Supply Arrangement to Evaluate the Combination of Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib in B-cell Malignancies; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC: Trial Assessed Efficacy of Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Rova-T Demonstrated Single Agent Responses in Advanced SCLC Patients; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Share Repurchase Acceleration Credit Negative

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 49.15 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Inv Llc has 0.03% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability owns 0.61% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 48,956 shares. Dsc Advisors Ltd Partnership has 1,122 shares. Sensato Investors Ltd holds 0.11% or 1,047 shares in its portfolio. Peddock Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 512 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 107,861 shares. Sg Americas Securities Llc has invested 0.22% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Andra Ap holds 0.17% or 15,600 shares in its portfolio. Dodge & Cox invested in 974 shares. Leavell Invest Mngmt reported 2,124 shares. Rothschild Asset Us stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis stated it has 2.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cetera Advsrs Ltd Co reported 21,405 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Ipswich Invest Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.08% or 635 shares. American National Insur Tx invested 1.15% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. Shares for $5.03M were sold by McAllister Kevin G. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million worth of stock or 26,557 shares. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of stock or 2,916 shares. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83M was made by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. 30,400 shares valued at $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Trust Company, a Tennessee-based fund reported 108,628 shares. Appleton Partners Ma reported 65,371 shares stake. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 34,262 shares. Koshinski Asset Inc has 18,668 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 69,748 are held by Adams Asset Limited Liability Company. Northside Cap Mgmt has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Mutual Of Omaha Bank & Trust Wealth Mgmt, Arizona-based fund reported 124,548 shares. 10,083 are held by Nadler Financial Gp. Matrix Asset Advsrs New York owns 248,872 shares for 3.43% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia has 1.05 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Communication holds 0.54% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 43,966 shares. The Virginia-based Alexandria Capital Lc has invested 0.09% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Connors Investor Inc reported 0.25% stake. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited reported 783,634 shares. Brinker Capital reported 30,398 shares.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Columbia Property Trust Inc (NYSE:CXP) by 47,111 shares to 77,553 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rapid7 Inc by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,239 shares, and cut its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).