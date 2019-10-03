Greenwood Gearhart Has Decreased Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) Position as Share Value Rose; As Intercontexchange Group (ICE) Market Value Rose, Holder Eastern Bank Upped Stake

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Intercontexchange Group Inc (ICE) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 6,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 141,476 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.16 million, up from 135,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Intercontexchange Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $90.43. About 1.96 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS; 19/03/2018 – Silicon Valley firm floats listings plan via ‘Flash Boys’ exchange; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports April Statistics; 07/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN EQUITIES HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST CHX; ROUTING SUSPENDED 9:41:39 ET; 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 88C; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Energy Futures ADV Rose 3%; 19/03/2018 – ICE REPORTS TRANSITION OF CREDIT DEFAULT SWAP OPEN INTEREST; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Rev $1.58B; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BYX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL BRENT ADV UP 5% Y/Y

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) by 29.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 34,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The institutional investor held 84,117 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.81M, down from 119,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.44. About 1.79 million shares traded or 61.64% up from the average. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 11/05/2018 – U.S. trade panel: tool chests from China, Vietnam harm U.S. makers; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Has Approximately $160 M Existing From a Prior Authorization; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 59C; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.58-Adj EPS $3.70; 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Reports First Quarter Sales And EPS Growth; Announces Share Repurchases And Increases Annual EPS Outlook; 11/05/2018 – TOOLCHESTS-U.S. TRADE COMMISSION MAKES FINAL FINDING OF INJURY TO U.S. PRODUCERS FROM TOOL CHESTS IMPORTED FROM CHINA, VIETNAM; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 6 TO 7 PCT

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in I Shares (CSJ) by 8,558 shares to 3,940 shares, valued at $211,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 14,103 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,504 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. FBHS’s profit will be $138.63M for 13.75 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.88% negative EPS growth.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc, which manages about $257.00 million and $373.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHV) by 96,222 shares to 100,611 shares, valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discovery Communications Class A (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 14,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,391 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.05 in 2019Q1.