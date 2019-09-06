Greenwood Gearhart Has Decreased Boeing Co (BA) Holding as Valuation Declined; Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Has Lowered Stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by $2.09 Million

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 59.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 14,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,877 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 24,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $140.61. About 1.62M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 06/03/2018 – PacketFabric Offers Connectivity to IBM Cloud; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q REV. $19.07B, EST. $18.83B; 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity Incidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses; 16/03/2018 – IBM – UNVEILED A NEW DATA SCIENCE AND MACHINE LEARNING PLATFORM; 13/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach Annual Financial Report; 18/04/2018 – Slowing Cloud Growth Casts Shadow Over IBM’s Turnaround (Video); 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re 8-K; 12/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – IBM Corporation B-415798: Mar 27, 2018; 28/05/2018 – The chief of IBM’s supercomputer unit likes Elon Musk but ‘hates’ A.I. scaremongering

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 25.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 6,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 18,388 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, down from 24,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $362.83. About 2.29 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/05/2018 – MALAYSIA’S TRANSPORT MINISTRY SAYS PRIVATE SEARCH FOR MH370 TO END ON MAY 29; NO MORE EXTENSIONS; 07/03/2018 – BOEING ASIA PACIFIC SALES SVP DINESH KESKAR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 28/03/2018 – BOC Aviation Says Combined List Price of 6 Boeing 787-9 Aircraft is US$1.69 Billion; 27/04/2018 – The acquisition would expand Boeing’s aircraft services business; 29/05/2018 – MEDIA-Rolls-Royce triples capacity to fix Trent 1000 engines- FT; 18/05/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Cuban media say a Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana has crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti Int…; 08/05/2018 – Silver Air’s Boeing Business Jet Ready for Charter; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests; 12/04/2018 – David Ljunggren: Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Buy KLX for $4.25 Billion

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Ser Limited Liability accumulated 0.16% or 27,167 shares. Auxier Asset holds 13,099 shares. 24,634 were accumulated by Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd. Spears Abacus Ltd Com owns 2,259 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Texas-based Hodges Cap Management has invested 1.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Paradigm Fincl Lc accumulated 14,588 shares. First Bancorp Of Omaha holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,077 shares. Sarl has 0.38% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Willingdon Wealth reported 1,813 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Maple Capital has 1.74% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 19,396 shares. Valmark Advisers Inc holds 0.02% or 2,843 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Omers Administration Corporation has 0.84% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 1,018 were accumulated by Karpas Strategies Lc. Tru Of Vermont owns 18,779 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% stake.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 38.93 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.35B for 13.02 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc, which manages about $237.57 million and $239.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 18,250 shares to 86,985 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argi Inv Service Limited Liability Company holds 22,559 shares. Macnealy Hoover Inv invested in 1.11% or 10,177 shares. Csu Producer has 6,000 shares for 3.41% of their portfolio. Clark Estates New York has 189,076 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 315,464 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 1.57M shares or 0.14% of the stock. Kcm invested in 0.11% or 12,225 shares. Whalerock Point Prtn Ltd, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 1,749 shares. Wg Shaheen And Assocs Dba Whitney And holds 0.17% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 5,369 shares. Burke And Herbert Bancshares And holds 1.15% or 9,228 shares. Rowland & Co Investment Counsel Adv has invested 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Columbia Asset Management reported 22,672 shares stake. Moreover, Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs has 0.17% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 292,261 shares. Moreover, Department Mb National Bank N A has 0.06% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 13,941 are held by Reliance Trust Of Delaware.