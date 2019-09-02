Greenwood Gearhart Has Decreased Boeing Co (BA) Holding as Stock Price Declined; As Suncor Energy (Su) (SU) Valuation Declined, Holder Augustine Asset Management Boosted Its Holding

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 25.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 6,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 18,388 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, down from 24,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/03/2018 – Boeing will not appeal case against Bombardier – spokesman; 18/04/2018 – Emirates revives prospect of world’s longest flight to Panama; 15/05/2018 – ADAMA TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS PLAN TO PURSUE CONTRACTS WITH BOEING; 06/04/2018 – American Airlines: Boeing Order Adds 47 Replacement Aircraft and Simplifies Overall Fleet Strategy; 09/05/2018 – Boeing Details More Than $54 Million in Grants and Philanthropic Investments; 15/03/2018 – Boeing’s an Early Casualty as Investors Dig in for Trade War; 08/03/2018 – Veterans Trading Company, LLC Recognized by The Boeing Company for Superior Supplier Performance March 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – BOEING: AMERICAN AIR ORDERED 25 AIRCRAFT; SOUTHWEST ORDERED 40; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS ANY U.S. TARIFFS AGAINST EU ARE LIKELY TO TOTAL BILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN DUTIES PER YEAR; 28/05/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Wins Four New Orders in 2018

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Suncor Energy (Su) (SU) by 97.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 43,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 87,273 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83M, up from 44,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy (Su) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.23. About 2.34M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS LARGE DIFFERENTIALS UNTIL PIPELINES ARE BUILT; 19/04/2018 – $SU.CA: Suncor oil refinery spews 8.5 tons a year of cyanide gas over low-income north Denver neighborhoods, state records show; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – PRODUCTION FROM E&P IS TRACKING ABOVE PLAN; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK SUNCOR COO MARK LITTLE SAYS SEVERAL PIPELINES THAT HAVE BEEN DELAYED SHOULD GO AHEAD

More notable recent Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 High-Growth Stocks That Are Just Getting Started – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 29, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Cheap Dividend Stocks for RRSP Investors – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why This Miner Is Excited About Copper – The Motley Fool” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “TFSA Investors: Build a â€œMini Pensionâ€ With These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $150.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (I (NYSE:IBM) by 2,901 shares to 10,839 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (NYSE:JPM) by 4,993 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,146 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (Amgn) (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.30 billion for 39.07 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

