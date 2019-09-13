Greenwood Gearhart Has Cut Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $2.11 Million as Share Price Declined; Malaga Cove Capital Cut Its Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Holding by $1.21 Million as Shares Rose

Malaga Cove Capital Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 40.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc sold 31,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 46,170 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78 million, down from 78,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.66. About 8.74M shares traded or 4.76% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 23/04/2018 – Elko Daily: Mackay School of Mines dedicates ventilation lab to Newmont; 09/04/2018 – LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXERCISED OPTION TO TERMINATE ROYALTY AGREEMENT WITH NEWMONT OVERSEAS EXPLORATION LIMITED; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT FORMS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH MAVERIX METALS; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT PACT TO SELL ROYALTY PORTFOLIO TO MAVERIX METALS; 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Releases Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining: Portfolio Includes 54 Precious Metals, Industrial Minerals Royalties; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA; 24/04/2018 – Newmont Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Share

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 23.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 15,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 50,579 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.05M, down from 65,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $130.43. About 5.05M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 03/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenwood Gearhart Incorporated has invested 1.89% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Chesley Taft Assoc Limited Liability Com holds 2.19% or 201,165 shares in its portfolio. Starr accumulated 20,000 shares or 1.16% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability accumulated 0.66% or 6,400 shares. Fca Tx accumulated 1.08% or 21,089 shares. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management holds 4.89% or 124,999 shares. Dsc Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 2,165 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Timber Creek Cap Mgmt Lc owns 0.09% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1,035 shares. Crossvault Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 3.46% or 50,665 shares. Markel holds 610,800 shares. Mairs And Power Inc owns 2.06M shares. Moreover, Clearbridge Investments Ltd Llc has 1.27% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bankshares Of Stockton, California-based fund reported 6,334 shares. Garrison Bradford Assocs Inc reported 1,700 shares stake. Keating Investment Counselors reported 2.83% stake.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25 billion for 16.30 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc, which manages about $257.00M and $373.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 18,369 shares to 151,928 shares, valued at $9.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discovery Communications Class A (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 14,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $352.55M for 22.48 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 258.33% EPS growth.

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13 million and $155.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1,991 shares to 4,407 shares, valued at $765,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Relic Inc by 5,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Pivotal Software Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 33,393 were reported by M&T Bancorporation. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc invested in 0% or 4.30 million shares. Wellington Shields & Com Limited Liability has invested 0.4% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Westport Asset owns 5,505 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Ancora Llc accumulated 16,538 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Trustmark State Bank Trust Department invested 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Invesco Ltd holds 0.04% or 4.86 million shares. Int Investors holds 0.03% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 1.96M shares. James Invest Rech reported 0.13% stake. Carroll Fin Associates invested in 0% or 304 shares. Aviva Pcl has invested 0.08% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Stephens Inc Ar stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Fifth Third National Bank holds 0% or 4,751 shares. Westpac Bk, Australia-based fund reported 58,186 shares. Moreover, Com Comml Bank has 0.01% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 33,120 shares.