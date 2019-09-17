Greenwood Gearhart Has Cut Holding in Conocophillips (COP) by $5.70 Million as Shares Declined; Thompson Investment Management Trimmed Position in Kimberly Clark (KMB) by $350,455 as Share Price Rose

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 19.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 10,940 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46M, down from 13,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $131.62. About 1.37M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SATISFIED WITH CURRENT LEVERAGE LEVEL; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES FY EPS $3.67 TO $4.27; 22/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark and Deltares Launch Innovative Tool for Sustainable Water Management; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO: COFECE CONDUCTING REVIEW OF SOME MKTS; 16/04/2018 – USW Calls on Wisconsin Senate to Vote on Kimberly-Clark Plan; 27/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Professional adds Safety Eyewear to its Innovative RightCycle Program; 24/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Net $93M; 10/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Kimberley-Clark looks to begin arbitration against Venezuela

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 79.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 93,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 23,704 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.45M, down from 117,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $61.01. About 10.13 million shares traded or 60.36% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS RECEIVED $105 MILLION DIVIDEND FROM AUSTRALIA PACIFIC LNG IN SECOND QUARTER; 12/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N AUTHORIZED TO SEIZE $636 MLN IN VENEZUELA PDVSA ASSETS – CURACAO COURT; 06/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Looks to Take Venezuelan Oil Assets After Award; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS FULLY EXPOSED TO MIDLAND/CUSHING DIFFERENTIAL; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS: ALL SIX WELLS PLUS A SIDETRACK ENCOUNTERED OIL; 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips shareholders reject executive pay proposal; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Conocophillips’ Rating Outlook To Positive; 23/05/2018 – In vote of confidence, oil firms mop up new North Sea blocks; 23/05/2018 – COURT IN ARUBA LIFTS CONOCOPHILLIPS SEIZURES AFFECTING TWO CITGO PETROLEUM CRUDE, FUEL CARGOES

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on October, 29 before the open. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 26.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.36 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 15.25 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

