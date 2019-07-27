Greenwood Gearhart Has Boosted Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding; Provise Management Group Raised Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Position by $822,735

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 18.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 17,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 112,892 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41M, up from 95,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $47.81. About 1.08M shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 20.12% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.55% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – CleanFund’s C-PACE financing enables Seagate Properties to make energy improvements on suburban office buildings; 25/05/2018 – Seagate and HTC VIVE Jointly Announce VR Power Drive to Create a New VR Experience; 06/03/2018 SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $36; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment Organizations at NAB 2018; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 09/04/2018 – SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES RATING TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT ; RATING RAISED TO $72.00 FROM $51.00; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.46, EST. $1.33

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 24.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 9,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,752 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, up from 39,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 12.09 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON RETIREE-SHAREHOLDERS SAY ISS BACKED ITS PROPOSALS; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores; 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgar Lomax Va accumulated 3.86% or 953,061 shares. Tradition Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.54% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 33,932 shares. Pettee Invsts, a Connecticut-based fund reported 28,889 shares. Tower Capital Llc (Trc) holds 0.3% or 84,421 shares in its portfolio. Ima Wealth accumulated 5,085 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Altfest L J And Co has invested 0.8% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Scholtz & Comm Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.34% or 8,730 shares. Eastern Bancshares reported 329,009 shares. Cambridge Tru, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 435,241 shares. Moreover, Catalyst Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 3,553 shares. Lvw Advisors Ltd Liability holds 1.01% or 63,838 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Cap Advisors Limited Partnership, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 7,350 shares. Beese Fulmer holds 79,919 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Van Den Berg I holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 104,035 shares. Ssi Investment Management Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on July 03, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Sprint and T-Mobile Merger Comes Closer to Decision – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Massachusetts authorizes Verizon to provide services on statewide contract for public safety, bringing high-speed wireless services to first responders – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Realmoney.Thestreet.com and their article: “Verizon Is Set for an Upside Breakout – Here’s How I’d Buy It – TheStreet.com” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: 7 Reasons To Turn Bearish – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.01% or 3,946 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Com reported 11,640 shares stake. Hudock Grp Inc Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 296 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Company has 0% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 7,493 shares. Trustmark Bancorporation Tru Department holds 0% or 200 shares. Manchester Cap Llc owns 0% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 446 shares. Asset Mgmt holds 9,030 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Cypress Funds stated it has 350,000 shares or 2.66% of all its holdings. Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada has 3,050 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 42,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Co stated it has 196,706 shares. 927 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards And Co. Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 160 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Scotia Capital accumulated 14,865 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why Seagate Stock Could Be a Yield Trap – Investorplace.com” on March 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Seagate (STX) in Focus: Stock Moves 6.6% Higher – Nasdaq” published on January 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “S&P 500 Movers: STX, EXR – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Seagate (STX) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Seagate’s Stock Will Recover – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 12, 2018.