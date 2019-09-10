Greenwood Gearhart Decreased Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $352,782; Peapack Gladstone Financial Upped 3M Co (MMM) Position by $505,080

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 2,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 136,244 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.31 million, up from 133,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $168.86. About 3.18M shares traded or 15.08% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/04/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q EPS 98C; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS; 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Succeeds Thulin as CEO Effective July 1; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT; 22/05/2018 – Vomela/3M Teambuilding Event Results in Donation to the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 2,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 65,784 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.20M, down from 68,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $129.55. About 7.98 million shares traded or 6.90% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct); 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 03/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at UBS Conference May 21

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Investment Management has 12,119 shares. Epoch Investment Prns Incorporated has 0.48% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 527,103 shares. South State stated it has 17,836 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Delta Mngmt Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 15,977 shares. The New York-based Pinnacle Associates has invested 0.22% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Ltd Com holds 0.19% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 15,303 shares. Gam Ag reported 0.18% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Brown Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 1,884 shares. West Coast Financial Ltd Company owns 19,803 shares. Lvw Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,093 shares. Earnest Partners Lc has 0% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 260 shares. Northstar Grp holds 1.02% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 11,005 shares. Punch And Associate Inv Mgmt reported 17,482 shares. Oregon-based Peregrine Asset Advisers has invested 0.13% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Shelton Cap Mngmt owns 1,335 shares.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 13,059 shares to 12,443 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Preffered & Income Sec (PFF) by 15,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,966 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust Series 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Company invested in 0.51% or 152,656 shares. Stralem holds 40,070 shares or 2.56% of its portfolio. Gyroscope Mngmt Grp Limited Com reported 2,787 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Sageworth reported 5,199 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 1.93 million shares. Orca Inv Management Ltd Com owns 1.21% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 7,572 shares. Tcw Gru holds 29,430 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Limited Company holds 0.06% or 2,771 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 1.74 million shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Capital holds 165,543 shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd invested 2.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 29,220 are owned by Montgomery Investment Mgmt. Schnieders Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 3.46% or 57,901 shares. Continental Advsr holds 5,503 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Barbara Oil Co has invested 8.46% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.19 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

