Greenwood Gearhart Decreased By $1.99 Million Its Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) Position; Old Second Bancorp Has 0.96 Sentiment

Old Second Bancorp Inc (OSBC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.28, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 44 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 46 sold and decreased their equity positions in Old Second Bancorp Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 19.38 million shares, up from 19.28 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Old Second Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 37 Increased: 30 New Position: 14.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) stake by 29.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 34,975 shares as Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)’s stock rose 4.13%. The Greenwood Gearhart Inc holds 84,117 shares with $4.81 million value, down from 119,092 last quarter. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc now has $7.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.18% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $56.12. About 1.11M shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Has Approximately $160 M Existing From a Prior Authorization; 05/04/2018 – U.S. sets final duties on tool chests from China, Vietnam; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.58-Adj EPS $3.70; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 25/04/2018 – Moen Inspires Consumers and Designers at New Design Center in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart; 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 59C; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 11/05/2018 – U.S. trade panel: tool chests from China, Vietnam harm U.S. makers

More notable recent Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is Old Second Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:OSBC) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Old Second Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:OSBC) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “4 Reasons to Buy Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Stock Right Now – Zacks.com” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Analysts await Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 3.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.32 per share. OSBC’s profit will be $9.27M for 9.63 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Old Second Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $5,317 activity.

The stock increased 0.93% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.94. About 46,360 shares traded. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (OSBC) has declined 13.55% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.55% the S&P500. Some Historical OSBC News: 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.27; 05/04/2018 – Old Second Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Second Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSBC); 26/03/2018 Old Second Short-Interest Ratio Rises 276% to 13 Days; 09/05/2018 – Patriot Financial Partners GP Exits Position in Old Second; 27/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC OSBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17.5

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. holds 3.07% of its portfolio in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. for 586,916 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 1.10 million shares or 2.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Castine Capital Management Llc has 2.11% invested in the company for 637,098 shares. The Illinois-based Banc Funds Co Llc has invested 1.94% in the stock. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P., a Missouri-based fund reported 660,980 shares.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company has market cap of $356.96 million. The firm accepts demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts. It has a 10.12 P/E ratio. It also offers revolving lines of credit for working capital; lending for capital expenditures on manufacturing equipment; lending to small business makes, service companies, medical and dental entities, and specialty contractors; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity line of credit mortgages; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans, as well as student loans; and overdraft checking.

Analysts await Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. FBHS’s profit will be $137.40M for 14.17 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 27 investors sold FBHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 116.00 million shares or 0.37% less from 116.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 2,388 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 75,411 were accumulated by Royal Financial Bank Of Canada. Sector Pension Board invested in 18,275 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Co accumulated 30 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus holds 1,775 shares. Pggm accumulated 450,298 shares. Delphi Incorporated Ma owns 29,873 shares. Bp Public Ltd Co accumulated 15,000 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Paloma Prtnrs Management holds 0.01% or 6,466 shares in its portfolio. Norway-based Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Advisory invested in 662,883 shares or 0.74% of the stock. 77,755 were reported by Mackenzie Corp. Artemis Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 254,343 shares or 0.17% of the stock.